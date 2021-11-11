Chivas transfers | Sale of Chofis López would bring Rodolfo Pizarro closer: Stove football

The Mexican midfielder has been one of the most prominent figures in MLS in the ranks of the San José Earthquakes.

On Chivas de Guadalajara they don’t want to know anything about Eduardo Lopez. Despite the fact that the Mexican midfielder is having a dream semester with him San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, from the rojiblancas offices they do not forget the turbulent past of the ‘Chofis’ and they would have put the poster of “for sale” for the next market of passes.

López’s loan with the US team expires next December, time in which the Americans will decide whether or not to extend the loan with the player, however, from the MX League there would be an interested party to take over the services of the one born in Torreón.

Rayados Monterrey would have shown interest in hiring the 27-year-old soccer player for the next transfer window. Javier Aguirre he would be the main supporter of the arrival of a player who had a bright future in local football, but whose constant indiscipline ended up weighing down his chances.

In the event that the Rayados took over the Chofis, from Chivas they would have a “double prize”: on the one hand they would secure a good amount of money for the sale of one of their “pearls”, and also the negotiation would take one out of the race. of his rivals for the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro, who has been in the sights of the Flock but also of the Monterrey team.

The former Chivas player also expressed his desire to leave Inter Miami after the month of December, so the spotlights of several Liga MX teams were aimed at the midfielder, and from the Akron offices they would watch his arrival as long as he did. allow their economy, something that would be more viable in case they could get a good amount from the sale of the Chofis.