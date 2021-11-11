Aminata Diallo’s case is reminiscent of Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer Aminata Diallo was arrested this Wednesday by agents of the Judicial Police for her alleged connection to a violent attack against her partner Kheira Hamraui.

Hamraui was attacked last Thursday night by two masked men who hit her legs with an iron bar, which is why she was unable to play last night in her team’s Champions League match against Real Madrid in Paris.

On the night of the attack, after a dinner organized by PSG, Hamraui was returning home in a car driven by Diallo and in which another player was also present. The masked men opened a door, forcibly removed Hamraui and beat her before fleeing.

The attacked woman suffered several stitches in her legs and hands, according to L’Equipe.

The sports newspaper advances that investigators are questioning Diallo about the possibility that he hired the two hitmen to injure Hamraui and thus take his starting position at PSG and consolidate himself in the French team, since both occupy similar positions as defensive midfielders .

Faced with such accounts, the case is reminiscent of that of figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, who shocked the world shortly before the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan

A mixture of melodrama and absurdity, as in the worst soap operas on television, the Harding-Kerrigan case shook the United States of the 1990s, with the background of a sport that does not usually arouse passions, ice skating.

In short, someone around the skater Tonya Harding hit her rival Nancy Kerrigan with an iron bar to knock her out of the Lillehammer 1994 Winter Olympics.

It did not achieve its purpose and the girl reached the Olympic final. Also Harding.

What happened that day was one of the most watched shows in the history of American sports broadcasts. Over time, it became the subject of documentaries, books, and even a movie, “Yo, Tonya,” which won an Oscar.

The skating drama in Lillehammer 1994

In addition to adversaries, Tonya and Nancy were night and day. Tonya had rude manners and a disheveled image that scared off patrons; the other, elegant and refined, full of sponsors. Few knew, but behind it was a rather sordid story.

Born in 1970 in Portland, since she was a child, Harding suffered physical and psychological abuse from her mother, who called her “ugly, fat, and a failure.” Her coach didn’t say anything, because she thought that the worse her mother treated her, the more she was going to put in an effort in skating …

Perhaps to escape from that, Tonya married a 19-year-old boy, Jeff Gillooly, at the age of 15. The husband did not treat her well either, so there were several separations, followed by reconciliations. Meanwhile, she was achieving greater and greater prominence in skating.

For example, in 1991 she was the first American and second in the world to do a “triple axel”, a jump with a twist of three and a half revolutions, something very complicated. However, afterwards his performance began to decline due to his health problems.

With the Lillehammer Games (Norway) on the horizon, Kerrigan appeared as a rival. But on January 6, 1994, after training in Detroit, someone attacked her with an iron bar. A camera recorded the moment of the assault, with Nancy yelling “why? Why me?” And her father carrying her in his arms. The girl was injured in the leg and it was feared that she would not be able to continue competing.

The police started an investigation that was easy because the perpetrator of the attack was telling everyone about it and proclaiming himself the leader of “the gang of the coup.” It was one Shane Stant, who was quickly linked to Harding’s husband. She has pleaded not guilty. The American skate federation wanted to remove her from the Olympic team, but the girl threatened to sue her, as there was no evidence that she had hired the attacker.

In Norway, both shared track for practices. They didn’t even look at each other. The final was watched by 50 million people in the United States.

Also that day the suspense was great, because Harding did not appear anywhere. With only a few seconds to go to disqualification, he went out and began to perform the exercises. Suddenly she started crying. He explained to the judges that his shoes had broken and they gave him a few minutes to fix it. Finally he returned but between the nerves and the boo of the public did not go well and finished eighth.

Then it was Kerrigan’s turn. Although the chronicles say that she was very good, the jury only gave her second place, behind the Ukrainian Oksana Baiul, which angered the Norwegian public.

What happened next to Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan?

There are those who think that the ruling was a punishment to the United States team for having involved skating in a kind of soap opera.

Upon his return, Harding pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the investigation. He said he learned of the plot after it happened, but did not reveal it to the police. The episode cost him three years of probation, 500 hours of community service and a $ 100,000 fine. The skating federation stripped her of the title and suspended her for life. The decision was announced the same day that Diego Maradona’s positive doping was known at the 1994 World Cup.

Kerrigan later became a professional skater. He did not escape scandals. During a parade at Disney (one of his sponsors) a microphone caught his comment to Mickey Mouse: “It is the most ridiculous thing I have ever done.” In 2010 his brother was accused of accidentally killing his father in an argument over the use of a telephone.

Tonya did everything for a living: she was a welder, painter and store clerk, boxer, professional wrestler, racing driver, and starred in a low-budget movie. He saved the life of a woman who had suffered a seizure in a bar by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. He participated in the program Dancing with the stars and was in third place. At age 50, he still lives in Portland.

cg