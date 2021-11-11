‘America has the illusion of playing against us’

Female Tigers He does not worry about having to visit the Azteca Stadium. The university forward, Stephany Mayor, knows that clashes against capital clubs tend to demand a little more from the felines, since he considers that the teams from Mexico City are motivated by facing the ‘Amazon‘.

“We know that they are important games, games that have to get the best out of you in football. We also know that they have that illusion of playing against us, that’s why the games have that pique, that football flavor. The games there are really enjoyed ”, declared the forward in hand-in-hand with RECORD.

The best scorer of the auriazules, together with Katty Martinez With 12 annotations, he knows that there are several teams that are gradually developing an important rivalry with those of San Nicolás, so that each match is faced with the utmost demand.

“Each team has a different difficulty. The we are facing Monterrey In Finals or Semifinals, as that generates more that pique. With Chivas We already have several games in which the show is very good, Atlas not to mention, America too. Each has a different rivalry.

“They position us better and better and that is why Tigres must work twice as hard to keep up where they are and we don’t look at the next opponent. We know the importance of each game and we know that each one is very important for us, because leaving points is hard for you, that’s why every game we go out to win. Right now there are four teams that are raising their hands, but we are also focused on what we are doing ”, he pointed out.

For Higher It is important to maintain the overwhelming pace that the university team has shown in this Apertura 2021, since they know that they need to reach the Liguilla in their best football moment.

“Like all closures. In the end we must go step by step to get to the Liguilla well. We know that we have important games in the final stretch, but we take it easy. We know that we have had a good tournament, so we must continue to show on the court what we want to play and with ours: play on the foot, have the ball and finish up “, he concluded.

