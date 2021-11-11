Alexis Vega leaves Chivas training

The alarms go off in El Rebaño due to the player’s ankle discomfort.

Chivas alarms go off! Alexis Vega resents

By: Samuel Reyes NOV. 10. 2021

On the second day of activities of the Chivas in the week after his game in the Grita Mexico BBVA A21 Tournament , Alexis vega He stopped concentrating and training due to an ankle discomfort that has been dragging on and he left the session in Green Valley.

According to Erick López, a TUDN collaborator in Guadalajara, the player abandoned the final part of training.

After getting the victory against Mazatlán FC, Chivas showed up to training this Wednesday after his days off, but the forward suffered from his ankle discomfort.

Although the attacker joined his teammates in the usual exercises, when it was necessary to tighten the training, the player suffered and reported to the medical staff the situation for which his participation in it was suspended.

Vega later ended up in the infirmary to assess the situation and then plan the rehabilitation that at the moment does not seem to worry the coaching staff, since there are still 10 days left for his next commitment to Puebla de la fringe.

It is expected that in the coming days Vega will be able to return to training exercises and the talks of the technical direction in preparation for the game.

Alexis Vega has suffered during the last year from ankle injuries and the funny thing is that it coincides with his calls to the Mexican team.