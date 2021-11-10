Yankees eye A’s first baseman Matt Olson

With the Oakland Athletics willing to listen to trade offers for some of their veteran stars, it is heard that New York Yankees They have emerged as potential suitors for first baseman Matt Olson.

Olson would fill New York’s need for left-handed power and replace free agent Anthony Rizzo. The Athletics slugger is in his second year of arbitration eligibility after earning $ 5 million in 2021. Meanwhile, Rizzo could cost $ 15 million or more in a multi-year contract:

New York is also expected to be a one of the best shortstop player on the free agent market this offseason. If they trade for Olson and sign shortstop, the Yanks would presumably put DJ LeMahieu at third base and try to trade Gio Urshela.

First baseman Luke Voit is still on the roster as well, but he’s a no-bid candidate after missing most of 2021 due to injuries:

The Yanks can get their top two prospects, shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez, out of bounds, but they could center a deal around shortstop Oswald Peraza, their third prospect.