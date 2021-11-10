Yankees eye A’s first baseman Matt Olson

With the Oakland Athletics willing to listen to trade offers for some of their veteran stars, it is heard that New York Yankees They have emerged as potential suitors for first baseman Matt Olson.
Olson would fill New York’s need for left-handed power and replace free agent Anthony Rizzo. The Athletics slugger is in his second year of arbitration eligibility after earning $ 5 million in 2021. Meanwhile, Rizzo could cost $ 15 million or more in a multi-year contract:
New York is also expected to be a one of the best shortstop player on the free agent market this offseason. If they trade for Olson and sign shortstop, the Yanks would presumably put DJ LeMahieu at third base and try to trade Gio Urshela.
First baseman Luke Voit is still on the roster as well, but he’s a no-bid candidate after missing most of 2021 due to injuries:
It may interest you: MLB Last Minute Atletico win with Matt Olson’s Walk Off in extras
The Yanks can get their top two prospects, shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez, out of bounds, but they could center a deal around shortstop Oswald Peraza, their third prospect.
Rafael Martinez
I am fond of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), signings of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I carry baseball in my veins. Bachelor of Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I came to El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services in Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and within days, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.
see more