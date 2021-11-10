This is how a healthy diet helps you have a healthier heart: what it includes

Food can be essential in the prevention disease or become a risk factor to develop or aggravate them. What the diet is mostly composed of is the deciding factor.

Multiple studies have already realized this link and now one is added that shows how a healthy dietary pattern is associated with a better structure and function of the heart, and includes detailed guidelines to be able to incorporate it as a habit.

The work will be presented in the Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association (AHA, for its acronym in English), in which the latest scientific advances, research and updates of clinical practices are shared evidence-based in the area of ​​cardiovascular science for healthcare professionals around the world.

DASH and AHEI diet



More than 1,800 Latino adults residents of the United States, with an average age of 56 years.

The volunteers were enrolled in the Echocardiographic Study of Latinos (Echo-SOL) study. Echocardiographic Study of Latinos), the largest data set of echocardiographic parameters for that population (many people of Cuban, Puerto Rican, Mexican, and Central or South American origin).

Recruitment ran from 2008 to 2011. At their initial visit, participants answered detailed questions about their food consumption during the previous 24-hour period and were consulted again on the matter by telephone call 5 to 45 days later.

The researchers focused on evaluating adherence to two healthy eating patterns: the DASH diet (an acronym for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), which is designed to help people control their blood pressure, and the AHEI. (of English Alternative Healthy Eating Index, Alternative Healthy Eating Index), which measures adherence to the US Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines.

The DASH diet is low in total fat, saturated fat and cholesterol, and rich in fruits, vegetables, and fat-free or low-fat dairy products. This eating plan highlights whole grains, fish, poultry, and nuts, but limits sodium, fatty red meat, sweets, added sugars, and sugary drinks.

The best AHEI scores are based on parameters similar to DASH and correspond to a higher intake of vegetables, whole fruits, whole grains and nuts, as well as a lower intake of sugary drinks, red / processed meat, trans fats, long chain fats, polyunsaturated fats, sodium and alcohol.

Both eating plans lead to the same destination – your goal is reduce the risk of heart disease or blood vessels through an approach that emphasizes the consumption of nutritious foods.

Scoring systems were used in the research to measure how well the participants complied with one of the meal plans.

From 2011 to 2014, all participants (more than half were women) underwent an echocardiogram to measure heart function (including the fraction of pumped blood with each contraction) and the heart structure (in particular, the thickness of the walls of the heart).

What did the researchers find? That the participants with greater adherence to the guidelines contained in these meal plans showed better cardiac structure and function.

What does that mean? That greater compliance with any of the dietary plans was associated with a greater fraction of blood pumped with each heart beat, as observed in echocardiograms.

The work also showed that greater compliance with the DASH (whose objective is to contribute to better control of blood pressure values) corresponded with a decrease in the thickness of the walls of the heart, which indicates better heart health. One of the risks of hypertension is that it can cause the walls of the heart thicken.

“The results emphasize the importance of a healthy diet as a means of preventing heart disease, one of the main causes of death among Hispanics and Latinos, “said study lead author David Flomenbaum.

“The association between adherence to one of the healthy eating patterns and better cardiac pumping function reaffirms us that these diet scores are associated with healthier hearts“, summarized.

However, he highlighted that the study had some limitations that could have affected the results, including that as it was an observational study, an association between a healthy diet and a healthier heart could be demonstrated, but you can’t talk about cause and effect.

In addition, the study relied on the participants’ memory of what they ate and did not control for other factors that may have affected the function and structure of the heart as well.



Physical exercise and good nutrition, keys to a healthy heart. Photo Shutterstock.

What Kind of Diet Helps Heart Health?

A new scientific statement from AHA emphasizes a general dietary pattern to support cardiovascular health and general well-being tailored to personal preferences and at every stage of life.

“We can all benefit from a heart-healthy eating pattern, regardless of life stage, and it is possible to design one that is consistent with personal preferences, lifestyles and cultural customs,” said the president of the writing group. from AHA Scientific Statements, Alice Lichtenstein.

The new statement outlines the key characteristics of a dietary pattern to promote heart health, including:

the balance between food and calorie intake with physical activity to maintain a healthy weight

healthy proteins, such as fish or shellfish,

low-fat or fat-free dairy,

limiting red and processed meats, vegetable oils, and processed foods with added sugars, salt, and alcohol.

In order to implement these guidelines, the AHA has a series of tips on each of these food groups.

Vegetables

• I ate a variety of types and colors, especially brightly colored vegetables such as spinach, carrot and broccoli.

• All vegetables count, including fresh, frozen, canned (preferably in water), or dried. For frozen vegetables, choose those without high-calorie sauces or added sugar or sodium.

• Examples of a serving are: 2 cups of raw leafy greens; 1 cup chopped raw or cooked vegetables (about the size of a fist); or 1 cup of 100% vegetable juice (no salt added).



All meals should include a serving of vegetables. Photo Shutterstock.

Fruits

• The fruits unsweetened They are the best. I ate a variety of types and colors, especially brightly colored fruits such as peaches and berries (such as berries and grapes)

• I ate whole fruits to get all the nutrients (such as dietary fiber) that are not present in some juices.

• Examples of a serving are: 1 medium fruit; ¼ cup of unsweetened dried fruit; ½ cup of fresh, frozen, or canned fruit (frozen unsweetened or canned in its own juice or water); or ½ cup of 100% fruit juice.

• For drinks, look 100% natural fruit juices. Avoid drinks sweetened with sugar (they are high in calories and low in nutrients).



Berry fruits have cardioprotective components. Photo Shutterstock.

Whole grains

• At least half of your portions They should be whole grains rich in fiber. Choose foods like whole wheat bread, whole grain crackers, and brown rice. Check the ingredient list to verify that the first ingredient is a whole grain.

• Try to get about 25 grams of fiber from food each day. Check the Nutrition Facts label for dietary fiber content.

• Examples of a serving are: 1 slice of bread; ½ cup of hot cereal; 1 cup of cereal flakes; or ½ cup of cooked rice or pasta.

High protein foods

• Mix up your protein sources. In addition to fish, poultry, and lean or extra-lean meat, I included eggs and soy products, like tofu.

• Eat at least 220 grams of non-fried fish (particularly fatty fish) each week. Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines, and tuna, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Remove all skin from poultry before eating.

• Eliminate all visible fat of meats before cooking.

• Limit consumption of processed red meats, such as cold cuts and hot dogs.

• Examples of a serving are: 2 egg whites; ¾ cup of cooked and shredded fish; or half chicken breast. One serving is about the size of a deck of cards.



The cereals, better whole. Photo Shutterstock.

Nuts, seeds and legumes

• Add many different types of legumes to your meals.

• Try sprinkling unsalted, roasted dried walnuts over your salads. Use walnuts in stir-fries. Add them to the yogurt.

• Examples of a serving are: ½ ounce of unsalted walnuts; 15 grams of seeds without salt; ½ cup of cooked legumes; or 1 tablespoon of peanut butter low in sodium or with no added salt.



Nuts and seeds, rich in healthy fats. Photo Shutterstock.

Low-fat or fat-free dairy products

• Use low-fat (1%) and fat-free milk. 2% milk is not low in fat.

• Choose low-fat or fat-free yogurt with no added sugar.

• Choose cheeses that are low in fat and with the lowest sodium content you can find.

• Examples of a serving are: 1 cup of milk or yogurt or 40 grams of fat-free or low-fat cheese (about the size of 3 stacked dice)