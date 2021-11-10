The 5 most viewed goals in YouTube history

Mexico. The goal of the Argentine star Lionel messi against Real Madrid in 2017 to give Barcelona a 3-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is the most popular goal in the history of Youtube, according to a study carried out.

Livefootballtickets.com published which are the most watched goals on this video platform, where the goal of Messi, with the already historic celebration in which he showed his shirt to the stands, he takes number one with 69,989,641 visits.

In second place is for another Argentine Diego Armando Maradona than with his score against the England team in the Mexico 86 World Cup with the “Hand of God”. The 1-0 in favor of Argentina has been seen by 18,026,450.

The spectacular free kick of David beckham in front of the selection of Greece in 2001 it is the third of the list 15,482,673 visits.

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the fourth and fifth goals on the list. “Ibra” has 9,086,567 visits with his double against LAFC in 2018 with the LA Galaxy jersey and with Sweden he ranks fifth with his goal against the England team in the preparation match in 2012.

Here is the list of the top 15 in full:

Leo Messi (Barcelona) vs. Real Madrid (2017) – 69,989,641 visits

Diego Armando Maradona (Argentina) vs. England (1986) – 18,026,450 visits

David Beckham (England) vs. Greece (2001) – 15,482,673 visits

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) vs. LAFC (2018) – 9,086,567 visits

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) vs. England (2012) – 6,951,217 visits

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) vs. QPR (2012) – 6,611,822 visits

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) vs. Reims (2021) – 6,564,690 visits

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (2002) – 4,754,162

Roberto Carlos (Brazil) vs. France (1997) – 4,321,460 visits

Thierry Henry vs. Manchester United (2000) – 3,466,934 visits

Maxi Rodriguez (Argentina) vs. Mexico (2006) – 3,417,379 visits

Dennis Bergkamp (Manchester United) vs. Newcastle United (2002) – 3,274,747 visits

Marco Van Basten (Netherlands) vs. Soviet Union (1988) – 3,135,866 visits

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Inter) vs. Bologna (2008) – 2,861,471 visits

Marta Vieira da Silva (Brazil) vs. United States (2007) – 2,781,554 visits