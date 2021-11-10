Revocation of mandate. Cut to INE puts query at risk: Córdova

The presiding counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Cordova, warned that a cut “excessive” the budget requested for the electoral administrative body, puts at risk the exercise of revocation of mandate.

In an extraordinary session of the General Council of the INE, Cordova Vianello warned that you can only summon the exercise of revocation of mandate, if you have the resources.

“It is worrying that in the project approved in commission of in Chamber of Deputies, contemplate 4 thousand 913 million pesos to the INE project without considering the exposed data ”, said the president counselor.

He added that a good part of the INE’s budget goes to the prerogatives of the parties, money that is untouchable.

Córdova recalled that if the exercise of Revocation of Mandate and a possible popular consultation in 2022, are not carried out, the money is returned in full to the Federation Treasury.

He mentioned that those who accuse the INE of wanting to boycott the Revocation of Mandate are lying.

The proof that the INE carries it out, he stated, is that so far it has spent some 117 million pesos for the issue of Revocation of Mandate.

