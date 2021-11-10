“Raúl Jiménez is a top striker”; the Wolf worries the DT of the USA

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.11.2021 20:57:29





Recent triumphs he achieved USA in view of Mexico in the Gold Cup and Nations Cup Finals they are a good incentive for the Americans in the face of the playoff game that they will hold against the tricolor team, although the coach Gregg Berhalter He prefers to be cautious about one situation: the return of Raúl Jiménez.

The Wolverhampton forward was not in both finals and the greens missed his contribution, but this time, already recovered, yes entered the payroll of Gerardo Martino for the most difficult start all the way to Qatar 2022, a situation that is well taken into account by the Stars and Stripes strategist.

“It will definitely be different, (Raúl) Jiménez was not in the Nations League and (Chucky) Lozano was, so we’re familiar with him. Jiménez for me is a top striker, a fantastic player, he scores good goals for Wolves, very active for Wolves, giving assists and scoring goals “, commented the helmsman to TUDN.

However, the presence of Raúl is not the only thing that concerns Berhalter, who pointed out that Rogelio Funes Mori is also a striker who should be given special attention.

“For us it’s about our bottom line … How can we contain those guys? How do we make it difficult for them? Jiménez needs a very small space to score, so for us they are the key moments ”, added the strategist.

Berhalter acknowledged that the historic rivalry between the two teams will mark one of the most important matches heading to Qatar 2022 in Concacaf.