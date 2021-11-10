Najee Harris has fun with John Sutcliffe and “The Tao, Tao” after Steelers win

The rookie running back from Pittsburgh recognized the team’s great Mexican fans, before sharing moments of music and humor with ESPN in his post-game interview.

The excitement of the rookie runner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris, after the victory of “Monday Night Football“in Week 9 on Chicago Bears, who did not miss the opportunity to sing “The Tao, Tao” in his post-match interview with John Sutcliffe of ESPN.

The corridor of the Steelers, who carried the ball 22 times for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown, along with three receptions for 16 yards in the victory of Pittsburgh 29-26, he was in great humor at the end of the game when he chatted with Sutcliffe.

Showing off your command of the Spanish language, Harris began by recognizing that Steelers they have a huge hobby in Mexico, and wishing – and singing – “Merry Christmas”, even though we are still in the first months of November.

With great humor, Harris began the interview admitting that it was “a good victory”, after winning a long-suffering triumph that only materialized once Chicago he missed a 65-yard field goal as regulation time expired at Heinz Field. Immediately afterwards, Harris took the conversation to Mexico and Mexican fans, noting that “I want to go to Mexico and have a little party.”

