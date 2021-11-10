Instagram is no longer free and copy OnlyFans

Instagram makes extremely important changes to its functions. As with dozens of applications, among which stand out WhatsApp, one of the platforms most used by users around the world decided to include a tool very similar to OnlyFans that will undoubtedly change the usefulness of it. It will not be free and you will have to pay to use it. What is it about?

The new system Instagram It will consist in that, those users who wish to, can earn money by selling photos or videos, as happens in OnlyFans, a service that gained great fame in 2020 and that exploded from the coronavirus pandemic. This was anticipated by the companies Sensor Tower and Apptopia, where they highlighted that Goal (Facebook) has already included a payment method in the United States, called “Instagram Subscriptions”.

In the section of “Instagram subscriptions”, users will be able to access the content of various accounts that sell their special multimedia content. The values? So far, they range from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99. For now, in other parts of the world the function is not yet enabled, so it will take a while to be able to use it.

The influencer phenomenon

The influencer marketing market is in vogue, and its growth throughout 2021 is estimated at 15%. Both companies and governments are increasingly turning to influencers for their communication. An example is how recently the American government he turned to influencers for his vaccination campaign against COVID.

The boom in this activity has made it very competitive, and that is why the influencers of Instagram and other social networks feel the pressure to grow rapidly in audience to attract advertising investment. This has led to the use of “shortcuts” such as buying followers. In the Spanish-speaking market, websites such as Buy Instagram Followers they offer 100,000 to $ 590, allowing any user to become an influencer in just a few days.

Instagram adds new features to its app.

The new demand of Instagram for users

According to the authorities of Instagram, the application will ask its users to indicate your date of birth as soon as you open the app. Those who do not do so in the beginning will receive a series of pop-up notifications requesting that you enter your data in order to continue using the social network. Of course, these changes will only affect those who have not previously shared their date of birth in the application.

The company also reported that will request this information before certain posts that may be inappropriate for minors. In the same statement, Instagram explained that it is aware that some users they could enter a fake date, so it is working a technology that would allow you to address those situations individuals.