Good End. Locate Profeco refris almost double the price depending on the branch

For the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) a first step before buying is to compare and therefore makes the tool available Who’s who in prices?.

In a comparison of coolers, the price differences of the same model between one store and another are so wide that even with the savings you can buy another refrigerator.

For example, a Samsung refrigerator, RS 27 T5200 S9 (Silver), 778 DM3, with two vertical doors in Liverpool de Satelite costs 40,849 pesos, but in the same shopping center, now in El Palacio de Hierro, it is 25 thousand 849 pesos.

The difference of 15,800 pesos means paying 42% more for the same refrigerator, money with which you could buy another two-door refrigerator from another brand and in another store, of which there would be spare change.

According to Profeco, a Daewoo / Winia refrigerator, DFR-32210 GND (silver) 3215 DM3, with two doors can cost 8,490 at Bodega Aurrera de Iztapalapa, Tlalnepantla and Ferrocarril Hidalgo; But 8,990 are paid for the same refrigerator at Walmart Satélite, Tlalpan, Universidad, Pirules and Coacalco, or up to 11,599 at Copel Mundo E, Esperanza, Tacuba and Tecnológico, that is, 36% more expensive if prices are not compared .

A refrigerator, GE profile brand, PNM 25 FSKCSS steel gray, 699 DM3 with three doors, one horizontal and two vertical, costs in Soriana Parque Delta, Miyana, as well as in Mega Soriana de Mixcoac, Tulyehualco, Arboledas and Asturias, 26 thousand 899 pesos, but acquiring it at El Palacio de Hierro on Durango street will cost 29,889 pesos and even more expensive at LaComer, El Olivo and Insurgentes branches, where you pay for the same item 33,398 pesos, that is, a difference 20% between the most expensive and the cheapest.

For a Hisense refrigerator, RR 63D6 WGX silver, 173 DM3, a vertical door, semi-automatic defrosting, it costs between 5,490 and 5,590 pesos in Aurrrerá, Cantil, Santa Lucía, Avenida Central or Walmart Satélite, Tlalpan, Lomas, branches. Multiplaza Arboledas and Copilco.

While it can be found at 6,999 pesos if purchased in Salinas y Rocha de Ermita or in Elektra de Avenida Aztecas 2244.

In 8,436 pesos you can buy an LG refrigerator, GT 32 WDC 315 with two doors, one horizontal and the other vertical, at Sears de Insurgentes, but the same appliance is purchased in Liverpool, Satélite Branch, for 9,729 pesos, same price at which it is sold at various Walmart locations, representing a difference of 14% between the highest and the lowest price.

The price of a Mabe refrigerator, RMA 1130 and MF, graphite with two doors, one horizontal and one vertical, 302.37 DM3, is sold at Chedraui, Mundo E branch, at 9,875 pesos, at Sears Insurgentes at 9,899 pesos and Up to 12,198 pesos at LaComer at the Torres de Satélite, El Olivar, Miguel Ángel de Quevedo and Insurgentes branches.

A Whirlpool refrigerator, WRE 58 AKTWW, 484.9 DM3, a horizontal and a vertical door, has a price difference of up to 10,000 pesos. The cheapest price was found in Liverpool Parque Delta at 18,047 pesos and the most expensive also in Liverpool, but from Satellite at 28,199 pesos. The difference between the cheapest and the most expensive is 37%.

That is why Profeco invites consumers to compare before buying, even between branches of the same chain of stores.

