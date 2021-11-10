Cruz Azul, about to lose Romo, Yotún and Montoya – David Medrano

NOT RENEWED

The directive of Blue Cross at the time he could not reach an agreement with Orbelín Pineda to renew his contract and the Guerrero signed with Celta de Vigo. The celestial ones have also not reached an agreement with Luis Romo, whose commitment expires in June of next year and they are about to lose the Peruvian. Yoshimar Yotún, that his contract ends in two months and he will be free to contract the highest bidder. The cement leadership has not been able to advance on the issue of renovations and just as Orbelín was lost, Yotún and Romo could leave. Some movements that occurred weeks ago in the Federal Government affected the strength of the cement leadership that has not been able to find the resources to renew assets and not lose them. Walter Montoya is also close to completion, although in the case of the Argentine there is no interest in seeking a renewal.

RISKS

The renewal of contracts becomes a double-edged sword for the directives, since on the one hand they ensure the permanence of an asset and the possibility of being able to recover money in a possible transfer, however, on the other they create a commitment to pay the footballer the new contract with the risk that the performance will come to less and that the agreement will have to be fulfilled. Transfers within the Mexican market with less and less, especially after the pandemic and that has led the clubs to make the decision not to renew some elements older than 30 years and seek to sign them year after year or tournament after tournament.

GREAT RELEASE

On Date 7 of the Expansion League, the Leones Negros board of directors thanked Jorge Dávalos, since the team was sotanero with only two points, for this reason it came to Alfonso Sosa, who in eight directed games has scored 22 points, to have the university students in fifth position . Sosa has won three away games of the four points and three at home, for this reason the rebound of the Guadalajara team that, thanks to the new strategist, has only lost one game. The numbers prove that Sosa knows this category perfectly.

