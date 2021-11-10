Caleb Plant: this is how his face was after the beating of Canelo Álvarez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.11.2021





Caleb Plant has not hidden behind the defeat he suffered against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez last weekend, as the boxer was proud of his performance beyond the result; However, the punishment he received from the Mexican, who even knocked him out, is undeniable.

However, hours after his defeat, Caleb Plant showed in his social networks how his face was after the beating that Canelo Álvarez gave him; The American looks in good shape, though her face had a swelling in her right eye, right where he received the first blow from the Mexican who put him in poor condition in the eleventh round and that ultimately triggered their defeat.

This image could be seen, after Caleb Plant posted a story on his Instagram account, where he can be seen posing and hugging his grandfather; said image was posted on Monday night, almost 48 hours after the loss to the Canelo.

Proud of his performance

After his defeat against the Mexican, which meant the first in his career, Cabel Plant He posted a message on his social networks where he thanked the support he received and stated that will return to compete in the elite of boxingor.

“I have managed to turn the world in my favor, and I have done it with nothing but passion and talent. I will be back. It showed that I belong to the highest level, and I will be world champion again. I have never been afraid to go big, or go out to fight with my shield. Thanks to all the fans, and those who support me ”, he tweeted Plant.