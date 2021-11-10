18 people with HIV died from lack of medical care

Guadalajara Jalisco.- In the state of Jalisco, 18 persons with Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), they passed away waiting for a medical appointment, because sometimes they have to wait until six months to get a date, which is decisive in the recovery of his health.

And it is that, according to the Humanitarian Committee for Shared Effort Against AIDS (Czechs), it is not the lack of medicines or treatment, that there is, the problem is the lack of medical services That causes saturation and delays in appointments.

The situation is something that comes from before the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, because already in 2019, Checcos denounced the over-waiting that patients with the viral disease must do, without a response from the State Secretary of Health.

According to the director of Checcos, Víctor Galicia, the deaths were announced by the State Council for the Prevention of AIDS Jalisco (Coesida), a figure that exceeded the committee’s expectations, warning that there may be a higher underreporting.

“It is not a lack of treatment, there is treatment, it is provided by the Federation, it is the lack of medical services to care for the population,” denounced the director of the committee.

The neglect is due to the fact that the three centers available to the State Health Secretariat to treat HIV: Hospital Civil “Fray Antonio Alcalde”, New Hospital Civil and Hospital General de Occidente are overrun.

Víctor Galicia explained that this year 670 infected people have been diagnosed, 211 without receiving any type of medical attention. “There are already 18 dead and 25 of them it is believed that they also died due to lack of timely care, “he said.

Of the 200 cases, at least 80 are critical and would be those that urgently need to be treated by the state agency, however, hospitals do not treat patients with emergencies derived from HIV.

So far the committee has already sent up to eight official letters to the authorities without any response.

