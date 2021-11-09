Who are the millionaires called by AMLO to cooperate in a plan against inequality? – The financial

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador surprised this Tuesday with a project that, if implemented, would represent one of the most important plans to combat economic inequality in recent years.

The president’s proposal, presented to the UN Security Council, is straightforward in its approach: that the world’s richest nations, companies and individuals cooperate to create a fund and support those in the world who have the least.

In the case of the thousand richest people in the world, the World Plan of Fraternity and Welfare suggests that they donate 4 percent of their fortunes to the fund each year.

Entrepreneurs from all over the world, including Mexico, are in the group of potential donors. Who else is there? According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the top 30 on the list are:

Elon Musk ($ 323 billion) Jeff Bezos ($ 201 billion) Bernard Arnault ($ 172 billion) Bill Gates ($ 138 billion) Larry Page ($ 132 billion) Sergey Brin ($ 127 billion) Mark Zuckerberg ($ 126 billion) Steve Ballmer ($ 120 billion) Larry Ellison ($ 115 billion) Warren Buffet ($ 105 billion) Mukesh Ambani ($ 95.9 billion) Francoise Bettencourt Meyers ($ 94.4 billion) Gautam Adani ($ 82.7 billion) Amancio Ortega ($ 77.4 billion) Jim Walton ($ 66.6 billion) Rob Walton ($ 66.1 billion) Zhong Shanshan ($ 66.1 billion) Carlos Slim ($ 65 billion) Alice Walton ($ 64.6 billion) Phil Knight & family ($ 64.3 billion) Charles Koch ($ 60.3 billion) Julia Flesher Koch & family ($ 60.3 billion) Zeng Yuqun ($ 59.4 billion) MacKenzie Scott ($ 59 billion) Michael Dell ($ 56.9 billion) Francois pinault ($ 51.5 billion) Jacqueline Badger Mars ($ 47.7 billion) John Mars ($ 47.7 billion) Ma Huateng ($ 47.5 billion) Len Blavatnik ($ 44.9 billion)

What other Mexican billionaires could contribute to the World Fraternity and Welfare Plan?

According to information from Bloomberg, among the 500 largest fortunes in the world are those of Mexicans Sara Mota de Larrea and family ($ 18.1 billion); Ricardo Salinas Pliego ($ 15 billion); Alberto Baillères ($ 9.27 billion); Juan Beckmann Vidal and family ($ 8.13 billion) and German Larrea ($ 7.1 billion).