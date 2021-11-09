What does Mexico need to qualify for Qatar 2022?

Mexico. Selection of Mexico faces his like of United States and Canada in this

FIFA date

of the month of November, meetings that apparently even in the Concacaf tie are the most difficult football matches that the team of Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

The Aztec Selection, after six games, is in the lead in the eighth qualifying final for the World Cup Qatar 2022 with 14 units, his closest pursuer is USA with 11 points, which he will face this Friday, November 12 in Cincinnati, and in third place is Canada that has 10 units, with whom he will play on Tuesday 16 of this month.

It may interest you: The call for the Mexican National Team for the November FIFA Date



Concacaf awards three tickets and a half for the Qatar World Cup, at the moment Mexico, United States and Canada they would enter directly while Panama would be in playoffs.

What does Mexico need to be in Qatar 2022?

With eight games to go (24 points) in the qualifying round, the selection of Mexico he needs to win 18 units (6 games won) to enter the World Cup directly, not counting the points his pursuers could lose.

Mexico taking the wins against the United States and Canada would reach 20 units having a very favorable position to be in Taste next year.

After their eliminatory commitments in November the

Aztec Selection

will face Jamaica as a visitor in January and the Costa Rican team at the Estadio Aztec behind closed doors.

It may interest you: TV Azteca will broadcast the United States vs Mexico LIVE



If things were favorable for the Mexicans at this time, the “Tata” Martino squad would already have their plane tickets bound for Qatar.

The other matches that the Mexican team would be missing would be against Panama in February in the Aztec (without fans), against the United States at home, will visit Honduras and finish the octagonal against El Salvador in the month of March.