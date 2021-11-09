We interview the protagonist of ‘Gossip Girl’ Emily Alyn Lind

We had been announcing it for a long time and it is finally real. HBO Max has officially made its landing in Spain and with it have come a lot of series that until now we had not been able to enjoy in Spain. Of all of them, the number 1 in our ‘wishlist’ was undoubtedly ‘Gossip Girl’And not just because we like a good salsa more than croquettes, but because we were looking forward to hearing that “Gossip Girl here, your # 1 source on the scandalous lives of New York’s elite.”

It is true that we live in the time of Serena Van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass, but this new generation of ‘Uppereastsiders’ also promises and that is why we wanted to move virtually to the most exclusive neighborhood in the Big Apple and interview one of its leads, Emily Alyn Lind. In the series, he plays Audrey hope (the new Serena) and with her we talked about gossip about the filming, about the responsibility of making a remake of such a well-known series and even about ‘Elite’. Do you want to know what he told us? Well, keep reading.

I imagine that you did not see the original series at the time because at that time you were very young, but have you been able to see it now?

Yes, I saw it a while ago, when this project came into my life, and the truth is that I really liked it.

You were one of the first actresses to be confirmed for the series, but when your participation was announced we were in full lockdown. How did you live those days?

Yes, I remember it very clearly, and I think that is because everyone remembers exactly where they were when it became official that we were experiencing a pandemic and that we could not go out on the streets for a long time. I remember I had a fitting in New York for my character in March 2020 and a few days before, on March 11, I was with my mother celebrating her birthday and I already had that feeling that we should not be in a restaurant, surrounded of people. I was nervous thinking that I would have to catch a plane the next day to go to the ‘fitting’, I did not know if it would be canceled or not and just that day Tom Hanks announced that he had been infected. My sister was shooting a series that was canceled … It was all very fast. At first we decided to postpone that ‘fitting’ for a month, but it finally ended up happening a year later than planned.

I feel super lucky to have been able to do the series with everything that has happened, because I know that many people have been left with half-done projects, others have lost their jobs, and we were among the first to pick up right where it was. we leave.

Was it weird going back to a shoot after all that?

Yes, definitely. It is very different, a new experience. I’ve been in 40 or 50 shoots throughout my life, it’s something I’ve been doing since I was little, and they are quite similar to each other. But much of the actor’s work is human connection and in the film industry everyone works very close to each other physically speaking. People touch you all the time to do your makeup, comb your hair, put on microphones, put on your clothes … While you receive instructions from the director, you rehearse with your colleagues … At all times there is a lot of security so that we are not together unless we are rolling and that makes you feel safe, but at the same time it is very difficult to create a connection with your fellow filmmakers when you cannot be more than the time of the shot without being more than a meter apart.

Your mother is also an actress and she also participated in a teenage series, ‘One tree hill’. Did he give you any advice to prepare your character?

My mother has always been a very important person for me also when it comes to acting because I went to classes when I was young but I always saw her act and she was my role model. I trust her for everything and I still call her when I get overwhelmed if they give me last minute changes to the script like ‘Mom, help me learn the phrases like you did before, I have 20 new pages that I have to know by tomorrow’, and she calms me down and says ‘ok let’s do it’. Nobody can help me learn my phrases like her, she has a process that she taught me when I was 5 years old and it always works.

Audrey is considered the new Serena Van der Woodsen, have you talked to Blake Lively to get ready?

I didn’t know that my character was considered the new Serena. I don’t think any character can be compared to the previous ones. They have a new identity and have nothing to do with the originals. I adore Blake Lively, she is fantastic, but I would never try to copy what she did. There will only be a few Blair and Serena, just as there will only be Audrey, Julien, Luna and Monet.

In your Instagram bio you have a phrase that says “I can’t wait for wrinkles to appear” …

That’s me being a weirdo (laughs).

Is fashion as important in this remake as in the original series?

Yes. It is one of the things that I find super interesting about the series, I have learned a lot. We have the same costume designer as in the original series, Eric, and also the same makeup artists and hairdressers, and I have learned a lot about the fashion industry and the history of luxury brands. I have always liked fashion but I was not at all involved in the world of luxury brands and with them I have discovered an art to express your personality through fashion.

Clothes are a very important part of creating a character’s personality and feeling comfortable in their skin, and even if you wear a dress that you would never wear in real life, your character would, so you feel more united. to her. You feel a bit like Cinderella, and it’s a very pretty feeling.

How is your relationship with fashion in your real life?

Thanks to the series, I now respect the fashion industry much more. I have learned that behind each garment there is a story, and I love that. YSL made the first suit for women and that was a very important part of the feminist movement, and we do not realize in our day to day that today women can wear pants because a designer of a luxury brand created a suit for women.

You are also a singer, are we going to see you sing in the series?

I do not believe it. Singing is a hobby for me, something I love to do, but it’s not what I do professionally. Maybe they could take a song of mine as part of the soundtrack of the series, but I’m not good enough for that to happen.

Is there any gossip you can tell me about the shoot?

Unfortunately there is not much gossip to tell because all actors get along very well and there has been nothing that can be considered gossip. We have had a great time and we have laughed a lot but everything has always been very professional and positive. Maybe for next season I have some gossip to tell you. If we suddenly start to hate each other, I promise I’ll tell you everything.

What are your favorite series right now?

I don’t really watch TV much. I’m wrapping up ‘Mildred Pierce’ now, which is a series that came out many years ago, but it’s by Kate Winslet and I love her. Right now I have the feeling that all the series are a copy of the previous one, but there are things that I like to see on TV. I love ‘The Bachelor’ which is my ‘guilty pleasure’ and I love watching it with my boyfriend. I also really liked ‘The Squid Game’, above all I like that a series like that triumphs and that people see it despite having to read the subtitles, that here we are used to having everything in our language. ‘Mare of Easttown’ I liked a lot too.

Do you know the ‘Elite’ series?

Yes, of course. Many people tag me in Instagram posts of the series and write me things like ‘your character is the same as this Elite one’, and many of my friends talk about her but I have not seen her yet. And I promise that I will see it in the original version.