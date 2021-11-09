Santiago Solari would already know the outcome of his stay after Grita México A21

Santiago Solari would have the certainty of what will happen beyond the result with the Águilas del América in the Grita México A21 of Liga MX.

Santiago Solari must be one of the first, if not the first, that you want the Eagles of America rise with the title of champion of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. It is that in this way, the Argentine coach will be able to support the outstanding numbers that he obtained so far in command of the main men’s team.

Logically, if he can consecrate himself, unless he receives an offer as tempting as he is unexpected from Europe, your stay in Coapa for a while longer. However, as the possibility that the result could be adverse exists, rumors begin to circulate about the panorama that a defeat of the team would leave behind. Cream blue in any of the instances of the Big party.

In this regard, the Filtered Touch column of the Mediotiempo portal reported that Emilio Azcarraga, owner of America club, aims to support Santiago Solari in the position of coach of the Eagles, in the face of the situation that arises. In other words, if he is not champion, he still wants the Indiecito to remain in the position of strategist.

Along these lines, the aforementioned media also says that the businessman would already have two names written down to which he would point if the long-awaited celebration does not take place. The first falls mature and is that of the president Santiago Banos and the second, who follows him up the ladder, Diego Ramirez.

Las Águilas del América return to work in Coapa

The team of the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari, is reunited at the facilities of Coapa this Tuesday, November 9 in the afternoon of CDMX. Without Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Henry Martín and Roger Martínez, all summoned to their selections, the squad regroups to begin to devise the duels for the quarterfinals of the League of the Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX.