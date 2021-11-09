Salvador Reyes was uncovered in the Tournament Grita México A21 of Liga MX

The Eagles of America they won the regular phase of Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, with six points difference over the second placed in the table of positions that was the Atlas Soccer Club, among other things, because Salvador Reyes, one of the last reinforcements that arrived at the Santiago Solari, provided his outstanding contribution.

The 23-year-old left-back who arrived at the facilities of Coapa coming from Club Puebla in the middle of this year, he was the second top scorer behind Alvaro Fidalgo and the one that provided the most assists in the group cream blue, during the regular phase of the championship of the first division of soccer of Mexico.

In total, the numbers of Salvador Reyes in the first instance of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX with the shirt of the Eagles of America it was three goals; against Club Necaxa, against his former team Puebla and before Pachuca; and five assists, one also against those of Aguascalientes, vs. Atlas, versus the Braves of Juárez and two with Santos Laguna.

America, one of the strongest defenses in the regular phase of Grita México A21 of Liga MX

Defense of the Eagles of America was one of the two with the best statistics in the regular phase of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League. They only received 10 goals against, like the team that placed second, the Atlas Soccer Club. In that sense, as the goals in favor were 21, the difference was more than eleven.

When would America play their games for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla?

The Eagles of America, like Atlas, Leon and Tigers, they qualified for the Liguilla without the need to go through the Repechage. Now, they must wait. First the double date FIFA destined between November 11 and 17. Then, between 20 and 21, they would be the playoffs, so the quarterfinals would only be played in the last week of this month.