MLS | Carlos Vela: The personal balance of the season is negative

After concluding your participation with the Los Angeles Football Club in the 2021 season of the Major League Soccer, the Mexican Carlos candle He described as “negative” the participation he had in said tournament, because in the end it was not what he expected.

“(The personal balance is) negative. I am a very sincere person, very honest and I do not hide in bad moments. This year was not what was expected on a personal level, at the collective level. People expected more from me. My teammates expected more from me and one obviously leaves upset with the season, because I couldn’t be there when the team needed me “, mentioned the Aztec striker after being left out of the Playoffs of the MLS.

“When one of the leaders – the captain – is not giving his best or being at his level, obviously, it is all more complicated. So see what happened, you have to try to change things, go back to work when you have to go back to work, and reset the team level, the personal level again in high places, because it is where I think we should be and where I work to be, “he added.

During this season of the MLS, the Mexican barely added 1,267 minutes of activity, after being several weeks away from the courts due to an injury, so he was also barely able to score five goals.

He wants a rematch with LAFC

On the other hand, the ‘Bombardier’ made it clear that although his contract with him LAFC ends in December, he remains focused on achieving success and having a rematch with the Southern California squad.

“Today I’m still a LAFC player, and as I said from day one. I came to MLS to win titles and I couldn’t do it. It is something that I have still saved. Keep working if I continue working on this team, and I’m not going to stop.

“The truth that in bad times is when I most want revenge, more eager to return to another new season with the enthusiasm recharged and to be able to show everyone how good a player I am and how much I can contribute to this team “, he mentioned.