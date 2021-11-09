Method 6-12-25: the quick way to gain muscle on the bottom

The 6-12-25 method It is, according to bodybuilders, one of the fastest ways to gain muscle. The workout was created by the legendary Charles Poliquin and facilitates peak lactate and GH production, resulting in fat loss without losing muscle mass (which is a problem faced by all who exercise and lift weights).

To give you an idea of ​​the power of routines and methods of Charles Poliquin, who was a famous Canadian strength coach, Mark Bell, of the Mark Bell’s Power Project podcast, said that the same John Cena He has tried to do the workouts, and it was so intense that he ended up vomiting from the effort.

They are tough and demanding routines, but Bell said that by doing them he managed to be in the best shape of his life. The best part is that you can add any type of exercises or movements, but this method makes everything much more intense, which is more demanding on the muscles and leads them to work differently to prevent them from getting used to the same old thing and stop growing.

What is the 6-12-25 method?

The method was created by a bodybuilder GETTY

The Poliquin method It is not complicated or requires many steps, it simply consists of performing three exercises in a row for the same muscle group with minimal rest between those exercises. This model is followed:

First exercise– You use a heavier weight for 6 reps. You rest for 10 seconds and then you move on to the second exercise. The weight should be heavy, but the idea is that you do not reach fatigue, since you must do more repetitions afterwards.

Second exercise– You use a moderate weight for 12 reps. You rest for 10 seconds and then you move on to the third exercise. This is the range used for hypertrophy and you avoid putting too much stress on your muscles by using a lighter weight.