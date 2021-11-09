Mazda CX-80 appears in the first ‘render’: this is how it could be seen

The announced Mazda CX-80 will be the brand’s next high-end seven-seat SUV for Europe and Japan. His debut is scheduled for 2023.

As time progresses, speculation grows around the new SUV family that Mazda announced just over a month ago. The new approach will imply for the Japanese brand the creation of a range that will cover five new models: one for North America (CX-50), two for america in general (CX-70, CX-90) and two more for Europe and Japan (CX-60, CX-80).

Precisely at Mazda CX-80 we will refer this time. Very little is known about him, and in fact no one has seen it outside the company offices. But based on certain data and images that have been leaked, our friends from Kolesa in russia already they captured it in a digital projection.

According to Mazda’s official announcement, the CX-80 will be an SUV with three rows of seats that in addition, will fulfill the role of “flagship” in the markets where it will be present. It will compete at the top of the midsize SUV segment, taking on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Peugeot 5008 and the future seven-seat Renault Kadjar.

Mazda CX-80: so imagine it

To create this ‘render’, the editors of Kolesa and Motor.es they took as a basis the front end that was already known in the most recent update of the CX-5, and that it must also carry, in a very similar style, the CX-50. That is, slimmer headlights and a stylized grill, which preserves the Kodo design language in its latest evolution, in addition to large air intakes in the bumper.

Being a family vehicle and with space for seven passengers, the rear window was lengthened compared to what had already been proposed in the CX-60, which will be its younger brother. This is how the feeling of space and family focus.

Beyond this, there is nothing confirmed and everything is speculation. It is believed to feature gasoline and diesel engines from the Skyactiv-X family, as well as variants micro-hybrids and plug-in hybrids. A novelty could be the plug-in hybrid with a rotary motor as a power generator, a system about to hit the market in the MX-30.

In short, the Mazda CX-80 it’s still a mystery, like the rest of the announced family of new SUVs from the Hiroshima firm. This month we will meet the first of them, the CX-50. The others will arrive for the next two years.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.

