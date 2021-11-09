Liga MX. ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would receive a harsh sanction after his controversial words

That style that he considers humorous to refer to representatives of the media at press conferences can be quite expensive for Ricardo Ferretti.

On Saturday, at the end of the match against the Tigers, to the technical director of FC Juárez It occurred to him to ask if there were “old women” in the press room of the university stadium to be questioned, since he usually lets women open the rounds when he is the character who must answer.

When he did not receive a response, he mentioned whether either “fags” or all there were “males.”

After smiling, he opened the question and answer session, an attitude that did not please Mikel Arriola, president of the Liga MX, who hints that the Disciplinary Commission will open an investigation against the Tuca… And everything seems to indicate that he will be severely punished.

“Surely, the Commission is going to address a procedure where the parties are open to the right to be heard, but I reiterate that in Liga MX no one will be insulted,” says the manager, in an interview with the network. TUDN.

“You can not insult anyone,” he insists seriously. “We have generated sanctions, we announced a veto to a stadium. We will be close to the Disciplinary Commission and the sanctions ”. Arriola affirms not wanting to give his point of view on the external by Ferretti, but reiterate that there will be consequences.

“I want to respect that process and for the resolution itself to be independent,” says the former politician. “I do not want to anticipate the resolution, because the Commission has been forceful with this type of conduct on other occasions.”

