Leclerc’s emotional phone call to Pérez

The images of Sergio Pérez’s third place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez have been around the world. All the Mexican fans and his family embraced the local pilot to such an extent that he captivated several of his rivals.

The family is first

Checo’s father, Antonio Pérez Garibay, has revealed in exclusive statements to MARCA Claro México the surprise call his son received on Sunday from the Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, after finishing the Grand Prix.

“Czech received a call yesterday from Charles Leclerc”, Antonio has confessed, who was euphoric at the Foro Sol with Sergio’s third place. The Red Bull driver’s father shared the conversation between his son and the young Monegasque over the phone.

These were Leclerc’s literal words: “Czech, you don’t know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like that. I filled my eyes with tears. I would have loved my father to see me like this”, The 24-year-old pilot acknowledged excitedly.

Leclerc lost his father, Hervé Leclerc -excited racing driver-, with only 19 years old and with three days to go before the celebration of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017. In that year, Charles dominated the Formula 2 championship. It was in Baku, more than 4,500 kilometers away regarding his home, where he heard the tragic news.

Despite this, the Monegasque pulled willpower and obtained the pole, the main victory, the two fastest laps of the weekend and a second place by suspension in the sprint race, a test in which he had won after starting eighth after the inverted grid, but that, due to a penalty, he was dragged to second place.

Sergio’s father was perplexed, since he did not know the context of Charles: “Andor did not know that Charles’s father had passed away or that Charles had called Checo”Added Antonio, astonished by the unexpected and emotional congratulations of the Ferrari driver to his son.

