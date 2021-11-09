Justin Verlander called a pitching exhibition

The veteran of a thousand battles, Justin Verlander, will hold a Show Case for scouts and evaluators this Monday. This is the first time that Verlander will face scouts from other teams since his Tommy John surgery in September 2020.

Several teams are expected to have staff on hand, if only for a simple matter of due diligence rather than a clear interest in signing Verlander in the free agent market:

It’s probably safe to assume the New York Yankees will have staff on hand: Verlander is pitching at a Cressey Sports Performance facility, and Eric Cressey is the Yankees director of player health and performance.

It stands to reason that Verlander will likely hold multiple shows to show that his arm has recovered from TJ’s procedure and that he will be ready to roll when spring training camps open.

However, the timing of a second showing could be particularly important, as Verlander has until November 17 to decide whether or not to accept the qualifying offer extended by the Astros today.

If Verlander pitches well and gets a buzz after Monday’s session, he could lean against accepting the one-year, $ 18.4MM offer to return to Houston, if he gets an indication that at least one other club is interested in converting him. into a more lucrative multi-year business on the open market.