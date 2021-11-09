Justin Verlander called a pitching exhibition

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
36

The veteran of a thousand battles, Justin Verlander, will hold a Show Case for scouts and evaluators this Monday. This is the first time that Verlander will face scouts from other teams since his Tommy John surgery in September 2020.

Several teams are expected to have staff on hand, if only for a simple matter of due diligence rather than a clear interest in signing Verlander in the free agent market:

It’s probably safe to assume the New York Yankees will have staff on hand: Verlander is pitching at a Cressey Sports Performance facility, and Eric Cressey is the Yankees director of player health and performance.

It stands to reason that Verlander will likely hold multiple shows to show that his arm has recovered from TJ’s procedure and that he will be ready to roll when spring training camps open.

However, the timing of a second showing could be particularly important, as Verlander has until November 17 to decide whether or not to accept the qualifying offer extended by the Astros today.

It may interest you: MLB Should Yankees Strengthen Rotation With Verlander Signature Despite His Tommy John

If Verlander pitches well and gets a buzz after Monday’s session, he could lean against accepting the one-year, $ 18.4MM offer to return to Houston, if he gets an indication that at least one other club is interested in converting him. into a more lucrative multi-year business on the open market.

Rafael Martinez

I am a fan of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), signings of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I carry baseball in my veins. Bachelor of Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I came to El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services in Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and within days, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.

see more

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here