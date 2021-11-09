‘It is somewhat random, like a deck of cards’

Notable have been the numbers of Santiago Solari in front of the America. In a year, it is the team that accumulates the most points in the regular season with 73 without losing a single game at home, something that in a European format, it would be worth it to become the Champion.

However, about to start his second Liguilla on the azulcrema bench, Solari revealed the difficulty of being champion in Mexico with the current format.

“Actually, the format makes it very difficult. Rather than making it difficult, it makes it a bit more hazardous to win (the title). I repeat, it is absolutely valid and passionate, but yes, at the end of the regular phase, before there were eight teams Now there are 12, then it becomes like a deck, “revealed the Argentine-born strategist in an interview with statesman Mister Chip on his Twitch channel.

“If you have come out of the tournament super-leader, you have to win a different tournament by elimination to win the championship. It is worth for the statistics, but not for the trophy. All that makes it more complex. I think that only two or three teams have managed to win. the regular championship and the league championship, “added the coach.

With full knowledge of how the Liguilla is played both as a coach and as a player, Indiecito revealed that his squad has to revalidate its status as super-leader of the MX League.

“The competition format is what there is and we have to adapt. As a team we have to do this second part of the tournament in the best way. This is the format, I have lived it as a player and in other family stages. What I believe is that one thing does not take away the other.

“It is our goal to win the tournament of excitement, the sprint, which is coming now. Of course, nobody can take away the merit of the consistency that the team has shown. Overcoming difficulties is what makes a fair competition and that is not known. We can take it away from Ochoa, who is our captain, and from the whole team, “said the Azulcrema helmsman.

