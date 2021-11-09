“It is important to know which body is in charge,” Russia tells AMLO after speech against exclusion

Before the message of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the Security Council of the UN, on exclusion and inequality, Russia He replied that it is important to know “which United Nations agency is in charge of which area of ​​work”.

The representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzyadeclared that “neither the Peacebuilding Commission nor the Security Council have the tools to facilitate the formation of sustainable and independent economic models, nor guarantee the exchange and transfer of technologies, nor the strengthening of the infrastructure nor to develop the industrial or agricultural sector or to create jobs “.

In his participation, Nebenzya declared that “when we address the theoretical links between development, peace, security and human rights, we must not lose sight of the fact that development alone cannot guarantee peace, and peace not necessarily guarantees development “.

He continued: “That is why it is important to take into account the links but also to bear in mind the distinctions between these two processes and which United Nations agencies are in charge of which area of ​​work (…) This is the underlying logic. to our position of principles of division of responsibilities and tasks “.

The representative of the Russian Federation indicated that “human rights or development, fight against climate change These are issues that must be addressed in specialized platforms that have the necessary tools and also that have universal or broad representation of the member states (…) I am referring specifically to the Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly. ”

He also indicated that “the unequal distribution of wealth amplifies inequalities, and the situation is even more difficult in those contexts where there is a difficult colonial past.”

López Obrador asked the UN to wake up from its “lethargy” in the fight against corruption and inequality and proposed a plan to help the poor paid for by voluntary contributions from the thousand richest people on the planet. “Never in the history of this organization has anything been done really substantial for the benefit of the poor, but it is never too late to do justice, “said the president before the UN Security Council.

López Obrador spoke during a debate on maintaining peace and security after meeting with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

In his speech, López Obrador proposed a plan to “guarantee the right to a dignified life” to 750 million people

who survive on less than two dollars a day. These, he said, could be helped by a fund from three sources: a voluntary contribution of 4% of the fortune of the thousand richest people on the planet; a similar donation from the thousand most important private companies, based on their value in the world market, and a donation of 0.2% of the Gross Domestic Product of the G-20 member countries.

The president said that this plan, which he called the State of World Fraternity and Welfare, could raise a trillion dollars annually. “I do not believe that some permanent members of this council oppose our proposal,” he said.

López Obrador spoke taking advantage of the fact that Mexico chairs the UN Security Council during the month of November. The president asked the United Nations to play a more important role in his fight against inequality, considered by many as a factor of instability for international peace and security.

“It is important that the UN wake up from its lethargy and get out of the routine, the formalism, that it reform itself and that it denounces and fights corruption in the world, that it fights against inequality and social unrest that are spreading on the planet, with more decision, depth, protagonism, with more leadership ”, said the president.

His plan to help the poor will be presented to the United Nations General Assembly in the coming days, the president said. He added that the funds should reach the poor directly, without intermediation.

The president said that the money could be sent through a personalized electronic card or purse and that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund could collaborate in the creation of this structure. Next year, López Obrador said, a census of the poorest in the world could be carried out and, once the population is defined by country, the resources that could be pensions for the elderly, scholarships for students, support for farmers and young people, could be dispersed. apprentices, for example.

