International press highlighted the performance of the pilot in the Mexican GP

Czech Pérez achieved third place in the Grand Prix of Mexico and his performance was highlighted by the main specialized media of the Formula 1 that highlighted the three consecutive podiums that the Mexican has achieved at the end of the season.

The battle that Pérez had against Lewis hamilton for second place in the final part of the race it was retaken by the Italian medium Motorbox.

“His search for Hamilton sends the 140,000 attendees who ran towards the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in ecstasy. As good as ever at tire management, he takes advantage of a very long opening period to return to the final laps on cooler tires in the wake of Hamilton, but never finding a way to launch a really dangerous attack. His is still an excellent performance in support of Verstappen. Prophet at home ”, published Motorbox.

The media Crash rated the Mexican with an eight for his management with the tires, but did not give him a higher rating for not achieving 1-2 together with Verstappen.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also gave the Guadalajara performance an eight for ‘warming up the audience’, while The Race was more cautious and rated it a 7.5.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: MEXICO GP: LEFT AN ECONOMIC SPILL OF MORE THAN 14 BILLION PESOS FOR CDMX