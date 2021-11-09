Evra revealed that he was close to hitting Luis Suárez on the street

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.11.2021 16:48:52





In 2011, English football experienced one of the most regrettable episodes on the field of play, because in a match between Manchester United and Liverpool, the now ex-footballer Patrice Evra was the victim of racist insults, which were released by Luis Suarez.

A decade later, the Frenchman revealed during his participation in a podcast that after the unfortunate event came very close to hitting the then Reds forward on the street, which he was punished eight games by the English Football Federation (FA) for his behavior.

“One day I was walking in Manchester on Deansgate and my brother said, ‘Oh, it’s Luis Suárez over there‘. I was with two of my brothers. I looked at it and I thought, ‘That’s it, this is the moment’ “, related to ‘Diary of a CEO’ the exelemento of the Man Utd.

Despite having every intention of attacking the Uruguayan, Evra himself explained that there was one thing that prevented him from hitting the South American, his family. “Behind him I saw his children and his wife. And I turned my back on him. I was like ‘if you do something to him, you can’t do it in front of his family, “he said.

Despite the fact that many years have passed since he lived, the former player of teams like Olympique Marseille and Monaco highlighted that he does not feel hatred towards the charrúa, which he said on several occasions black. “I have no hatred. I can’t call Luis Suárez a racist because I don’t know him well enough to call him that, but that day he used some racist words, “he said.