Canelo. The interview with Marisol González in which they swore eternal love

“If I marry it will be with him”, “you are the woman of my life” and more promises of everlasting love were made Canelo Álvarez and Marisol González, who were one of the most famous couples in the sports field and the media back in 2010, the year in which they had to leave for work reasons, but in a live interview on Televisa they even talked about their wedding.

With 20 years of age for the boxer, by 27 for the driver, a very young Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán “melted” when speaking with Marisol, who responded to all expressions of affection referring to him as “my love” and promising “I will never let you go” upon his return to Mexico, as he was working in South Africa as part of the Televisa Deportes team at the World Cup.

“I wish you were here, you are very important in my life, everything will be fine and here I will be waiting for you “, were the words of the Canelo for the actress, host and model, who had a relationship that even had a commitment ring in between.

“You are the most important thing to me, my love, you know. You know that even if I am not with you, my heart is there and you know everything that I command you, “he replied. Gonzalez, who in those years met Álvarez when she was in charge of covering his fights on Televisa Deportes

Why did Marisol and Canelo cut up?

According to the model in an interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, the age difference was one of the reasons why the relationship broke down, in addition to see Canelo “rushed” to assume a commitment as big as marriage.

“We lasted a good year and then between cutting and returning. I feel that at that time the ages had an influence, I was kind of intense with him, we were both very jealous. He gave me the ring at that time, you see it and you already say that it is very formal, I was scared because he was growing up, I was a certain age, “he said.

Who are the current partners of Marisol and Canelo?

Over time, in 2014 Marisol González married Rafael Márquez Lugo, former Mexican soccer player who played in clubs such as Chivas, Morelia and Atlante, and who today is an analyst at Fox Sports, next to whom he started a family.

For its part, Saúl Álvarez married Fernanda Gómez in 2021 at the Cathedral of Guadalajara, a lavish wedding in which personalities such as J Balvin, Maluma, Prince Royce and Julión Álvarez were invited, in addition to having Los Ángeles Azules as a musical group.