What did Plant say to Canelo Álvarez in the ring after finishing their fight?

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, had a great night of boxing when Canelo Álvarez made history and unified the titles of the 4 organisms. Once knocked out Caleb Plant and the fight ended, they both talked about the ring; There was a doubt as to what they said, but now the Mexican has revealed everything.

Canelo Alvarez was consecrated as one of the best mexican boxers of history, despite the criticism of David Faitelson, and now he will take a break to return to the ring in 2022.

What did Plant say to Canelo Alvarez at the end of their fight?

At a press conference, Canelo Álvarez revealed that he had a dialogue fast but meaningful with Caleb Plant after the match, well the american I would have apologized after speaking ill of his mother, a fact that led to the blows in one of the pre-fight confrontations.

“After the fight He told me that he wanted to keep fighting I wanted to continue. He also apologized to me and for what he said about my mother. He really didn’t mean it and he really regretted it, because he said it without thinking, “Canelo Álvarez revealed.

After the confrontation where Plant spoke ill of Canelo’s mother, Álvarez publicly commented that their fight had already become something personal, promising to knock him out and that’s how it happened.

Despite the ‘misunderstanding’ of that occasion, Canelo wished Caleb Plant luck and I hoped he was fine after the fight, because in addition to his health, the Mexican would know of all the losses that the North American has suffered, a fact that has been very hard to overcome.

At the moment it is not known who could be Canelo Álvarez’s next rival, but it is already speculated that the Mexican would seek to move up in the category to face new challenges.