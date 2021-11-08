“Valtteri left the door open for Max”

This Sunday was not the best of days for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion was able to get some oxygen on Saturday in qualifying held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, thanks to his second position and the pole position of his teammate. But the race has brought back to Mercedes the defeatism that they had been dragging from Austin and that prevailed this weekend during free practice.

Solo fight against Red Bull

The British pilot lost the race already at the start of the Grand Prix, not being able to catch the slipstream of Valtteri Bottas to lead to Turn 1 and by not defending himself well enough inside that braking, since his position and the ineffectiveness of his partner were masterfully exploited by Max Verstappen from the outside to take the lead of the test, which he would no longer let go of.

At no time was Hamilton able to catch up with Verstappen, who set the pace he had been warning about since Friday. The Mercedes only had a battle with Checo Pérez, that he could win with an earlier stop and holding on in the last laps despite the obvious superiority of the Mexican, to minimize damage and leave for Brazil with 19 points disadvantage in the pilot classification. A figure that is becoming increasingly uphill four races from the end of the season, as also shown by his dislodged face when getting out of the car.

At the end of the race, Hamilton took stock of damages before the press and admitted that he ran to the best of his ability. The showdown with the Red Bulls, of those who indicated their superiority up to four times, it was especially difficult for him: “I’ve given it my all, but I just didn’t have the rhythm. Red Bull was far superior this weekend, and there’s really nothing we could do about it.

I am really grateful to have finished at least in second place. I feel positive in the sense that I had a good race with the car I had, and that was not the best today. When you have Sergio behind you, pressing like this, you know that the car they have is fast. Red Bull has had the fastest car for most of the yearso it’s no surpriseHamilton continued.

Bottas, a problem at the start

In addition to the superiority of Red Bull, the Mercedes wanted to place special emphasis on the start, the key moment of the race. Hamilton stressed that he expected other movements in her, especially from Valtteri Bottas, of whom he considers that it harmed him more than it helped him, also having plans to catch the slipstream in the 811 meters that separate the exit of Turn 1 in Mexico.

This was explained by Lewis in statements collected by ‘Race Fans’: “The exit was different for me, I expected Valtteri came out better to hook me to his slipstream From the first moment. However, I was on par and covered my part of the track to make sure no one passed me on the inside.

I’ve seen a Red Bull through the mirrors and wanted to keep it behind, and I thought that Valtteri was going to do the same, buthas left the door open for Verstappen. Max was on the ideal race line and did a great job at the first stop. I was inside and had nothing to doHamilton concluded.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io