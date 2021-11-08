This is how the Playoffs of the American soccer league will be played

The playoffs of the Major League Soccer They start on November 20, after the date FIFA, and the schedule hadn’t been announced until Sunday night.

NYCFC, undefeated in their last five games, earned their playoff berth with a draw against Philadelphia. Union had secured second place in the standings and will play against Red bulls in the initial round.

Atlanta defeated 2-1 a Cincinnati to finish fifth and return to playoffs after being out last season.

Nashville secured third place with a 1-1 draw against Red Bulls and will host sixth place, Orlando City, in the initial round. Orlando won 2-0 to Montreal.

DC United defeated 3-1 a Toronto, but did not advance to the playoffs thanks to a tie between Nashville and Red Bulls. Wave kamara, United, scored two goals to equal Castellanos, who won the Golden Boot by the tiebreaker criterion: His eight assists.

The defending champions Columbus Crew they were eliminated from the postseason. They beat 2-0 at Fire from Chicago, but they needed help sorting.

In the Western Conference, Colorado Rapids top the standings with a 5-2 victory over LAFC, which was eliminated. After a week off, Rapids will play the winner between Portland Timbers and United of Minnesota.

The Timbers closed the regular season with a 3-0 win against the expansion team Austin FC, while the Loons drew 3-3 against the Los Angeles Galaxy, which was eliminated.

The Sounders they were left with second place in the standings with a 1-1 draw against Vancouver. Seattle will play against Real salt lake, who beat a key game Kansas City Sporting 1-0 in a game to win or die. Sporting will face Whitecaps.

