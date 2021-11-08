The fund for universities is removed from the 2022 Expenditure Budget

After the approval of the General Law of Higher Education, in the last Legislature, the quota system in the universities had to disappear because the creation of the Special Federal Fund for the Obligation and Gratuity of Higher Education was ordered, destined to “eliminate progressively the charges of the public institutions of higher education to students for the concepts of enrollment, re-enrollment and ordinary school fees ”; however, in the 2022 Expenditure Budget Project, no resources are being designated for said exercise.

This was denounced by opposition deputies, who warned that during the PEF debate they will fight for capital to be integrated into this task.

“When it was created with the new education law, it was established that there would be a compensatory fund to achieve this task of free education, but this budget is not reflected.

“We have an alternate budget in which we are considering resources to advance in gratuity,” said PAN deputy Saúl Téllez, secretary of the Budget and Public Account Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

For her part, Cynthia López Castro, from the PRI and secretary of the Education Commission, confirmed that in PEF 2022 “there is no fund to support universities to guarantee gratuity, which confirms that this law was a hoax, it is one more fault of Morena ”.

Given the lack of budget, public institutions of higher education are facing a “deterioration of the budget allocated to them”, for which they are forced to maintain a quota system, José Aguirre, Director General of planning of the National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education (ANUIES).

Just last week, Jaime Valls, secretary of ANUIES, requested an increase of 492.9 million pesos for federal institutions, as well as 1,285 million pesos for state, technological and polytechnic institutions, practically all public universities in Mexico have budget deficits .

Currently there are 11 public universities that since last year stated that they are in financial crisis. These are the autonomous communities of Sinaloa, Coahuila, Chiapas, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Zacatecas, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tabasco, Durango and the Michoacan of San Nicolás de Hidalgo, whose authorities, since November 2020, recognized themselves in crisis financial and at risk of not covering staff salaries.

“They are state public universities that, derived from the growth they have had, have financial difficulties (…) when you grow up you need more people, but they have run into the lack of recognition from the academic staff,” said Aguirre Vázquez.

The director general of planning of ANUIES recalled that in the General Law of Higher Education 26 times “continuous improvement” is mentioned, as a reiterated demand so that the institutions are not only well, but are getting better and better: “That costs money , but at this moment we are rather facing a systematic deterioration of the budget that is allocated to the institutions, I would say that the majority have some level of budget deficit.

“It is clear to us that there is a complex situation of public finances (…) we are going through a complex moment and of course this is reflected in the availability of public resources, so what it requires is to exercise priorities, and The invitation is to see higher education as one of those priorities, ”he explained.

He acknowledged that despite the calls of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has asked the universities to stop charging fees, they will continue to be requested as long as the contributions to the Special Federal Fund for the Obligation and Gratuity of Higher Education are not met.

“The fees are very important, let’s say that for the operating expenses of the universities, most of these resources are channeled in support of the student communities, they go to sports facilities, to increase the collections of libraries, for equipment from laboratories, and a good part, to scholarships, because low-income students not only do not pay fees, others receive scholarships, ”said Aguirre.

“It is clear that the quotas will disappear to the extent that the special federal fund for the obligation is contemplated in the Expenditure Budget of the Federation. All this has to be gradual, it cannot be at once because we understand that the country’s educational system is very complex, very large, 4.9 million students, so it is not a simple thing, but we are confident that it can be achieved ”, he concluded.