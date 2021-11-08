Summary of the matches of the Sunday day of Week 9

We review the highlights of the Sunday evening games on the ninth day of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 9 The NFL included some surprises for teams that looked like solid playoff candidates and now leave some questions.

The Cleveland browns passed over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos did the same in their visit to the Dallas cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars surprised once considered favorites to win the AFC in a defensive battle, Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs took a close win over the Green Bay Packers. Getty Images

Here we review the most notable of the Sunday evening games:

Christian McCaffrey’s return didn’t stop Sam Darnold from continuing to deliver the ball, though it was largely due to the Panthers trying to catch up with the Patriots, though that doesn’t justify the oversights to finish with three interceptions. New England is now closing its gap with the Bills in the exciting race for the AFC East.

The Ravens needed a Justin Tucker field goal in overtime to clinch a tight 34-31 win, but the real value of the win lies in the recovery of Lamar Jackson, who bounced back from two interceptions and ended up throwing three touchdown passes for bounce back from a 24-10 deficit early in the third quarter.

The Broncos surprised with constant pressure on Dak Prescott to keep the Cowboys in check, who had won six straight games, including one without their starting quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater protected the ball well and the running attack hit the Dallas defense over and over again en route to adding more than 190 yards and two touchdowns that way.

Without Odell Beckham Jr. on the horizon, Baker Mayfield distributed the ball among eight different players without interceptions and with two touchdowns without interceptions, on the ground Nick Chubb was the engine that kept the offense moving and also scored twice, while the defense he collaborated with two interceptions to Joe Burrow to seal a round robin victory.

Off-court problems appear to have caught up with the Raiders this season with a catastrophic performance in New York, with Derek Carr throwing two interceptions and fumble en route to a 16-23 loss to the Giants, who only needed to score a touchdown. on offense, with Xavier McKinney returning one of his interceptions for scoring and Graham Gano connecting three field goals.

Younghoe Koo converted a 29-yard field goal with no time on the clock after the Falcons scrambled down the field in one minute to dramatically snatch the win from the Saints and out of the NFC South basement. New Orleans, which last week closed the gap with the leading Buccaneers, once again pull away in the divisional race.

The Jaguars won the defensive battle against the Bills after an erratic performance by the Buffalo quarterback, who was intercepted twice by Jacksonville defensive back Josh Allen. Despite the deliveries, the Bills had one last chance to come back in the final minutes, but Allen failed to connect with Stefon Diggs in an afternoon to the forgetfulness of the NFL MVP candidate.

It wasn’t the Dolphins’ best win, but it helped stop their seven-game freefall on a disastrous afternoon for offenses that combined for nine turnovers (five interceptions and four fumbles). Miami must soon resolve its situation at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa absent again due to injury, a situation that has prevented the offense from finding rhythm.

play 0:28 The Miami running back carried the ball himself, after receiving the wildcat formation, to open the scoring against the Texans.

The Eagles stayed in the game thanks to their solid running attack, which racked up 176 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough against Justin Herbert’s masterful handling of the offense in the fourth quarter, consuming just over 6 minutes in the series. Offense that sealed the victory with a 29-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.

The Chiefs embittered Jordan Love’s debut as the Packers’ starter in the absence of Aaron Rodgers, intercepting him once and punishing him with a sack and seven strokes en route to a 13-7 win at Arrowhead. Despite poor offensive production, the good news for Kansas City is that Patrick Mahomes no longer threw interceptions, yet he barely completed 20 of his 37 pass attempts for 160 yards.

Arizona didn’t miss Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, quickly firing up their offense to take a 17-0 lead before the Niners responded. Colt McCoy was methodical, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, while James Conner became the star of the day with two touchdown carries, plus Eno Benjamin scored one more, trailing defenses on his way to the end zone.