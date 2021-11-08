Pedro Feliciano, former Puerto Rican pitcher for the NY Mets, dies at 45

Former Puerto Rican pitcher for the New York Mets, Pedro Feliciano, passed away on Sunday night at age 45.

The former player and analyst of ESPN, Eduardo Pérez, was the first to report the news through social networks.

Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate, as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens. pic.twitter.com/uglQ2Il8FA – New York Mets (@LosMets) November 8, 2021

A left-handed pitcher, Feliciano had his best moments between 2006 and 2010 with the Mets, when he led the National League in appearances between pitchers for three consecutive seasons. It recorded 86, 88 and 92, respectively, from 2008-10.

His 344 appearances between 2007 and 2010 are a major league record. In 2008 he featured in 36 consecutive games, usually in left-handed versus southpaw situations. Hence, he earned the nickname ‘Perpetual Pedro’ among the New York media.

He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 31st round of the 1995 draft. After seven years in the minor leagues with Los Angeles, Cincinnati and Detroit, he rose in 2002 with the Mets, with whom he played his entire MLB career.

Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed 🇵🇷 #Lions #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad 😟 – Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) November 8, 2021

The Hall of Fame remembers former @Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who passed away on Monday. Feliciano is the only left-hander in big league history to appear in at least 90 games in one season. (Photo courtesy New York Mets) pic.twitter.com/Gfe5l8Tkc7 – National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 8, 2021

In 2005, his contract was bought by the Fukuoka Daiei Hawks. After a year in Japan (3-2, 3.89 ERA), he returned to the Mets and was a contributor to the team’s advancement to the playoffs as a left-handed specialist and coach for Billy wagner.

He had a 3.33 career ERA in 484 games.