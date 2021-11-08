On open television, Chivas de Guadalajara matches in Reclassification and Liguilla when it is local in the 2021 I Liga MX Opening Tournament

The Sacred Flock will have two weeks to prepare its next duel, since the following weekend will be FIFA Date.

The Guadalajara Club achieved its place in the Reclassification of Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 with a triumph just 1-0 over Mazatlán, but the three valuable points place him with 22 units. The good news also comes for the rojiblancos fans, who will be able to enjoy the next match through open TV.

Until Matchday 13 when the Sacred Flock faced Toluca on the field of Akron Stadium, the home games of the team led by Michel Leaño They had been broadcast in Mexico by the IZZI company on its exclusive channel Afizzizados, which has an extra cost for members of said pay system.

But once Guadalajara tied a ticket to the Repechage, the chivahermanos will no longer be due worry about that, since journalist David Medrano reported that the painting Guadalajara will have its Reclassification and Liguilla match, in case of progress, ra through open television, regarding their home matches.

“The television rights contract that Chivas have with Izzi states that if they advance to Requalification or Liguilla, the home matches will be broadcast on open television, both on TUDN and on TV Azteca ”, it was part of what “Don David” published in the Récord newspaper this Saturday, November 6.

The only thing missing is to know Chivas’ rival in the next phase of the campaign, to know exactly on which channel the meeting can be watched and what the date would be, because with a series of combinations I could host the Repechage match at home, but it all depends on what teams like Santos, Cruz Azul, León and Necaxa on this 17th and last date of the regular season.