Napoli vs Hellas Verona LIVE coverage

Rome Italy. The Napoli, with the mexican Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, host Hellas Verona at the Diego Maradona stadium in a match corresponding to matchday 12 of the

A series

Italian.

For the second time in history, the Napoli, a title contender, has won ten of his first 11 Serie A games in one season. However, despite keeping an unbeaten goal in four consecutive league games overall, ‘Partenopei’ will not lower their guard here, as it was the Hellas verona who took him out of the Top 4 last season with a 1-1 draw at this venue during the last day of the 2020-21 season.

Surprisingly, Napoli have won each of their last five league games at home. Depending on their performance, the hosts ‘best chance of extending that streak could be in the middle of the engagement, since the’

Chucky

‘scored half of his last 24 league goals in the period between min. 31 and min. 60.

However, the physical stamina of the Napoli after the Europa League win over Legia Warsaw in the middle of the week remains to be seen, and visiting coach Igor Tudor certainly has the ability to exploit any Neapolitan fatigue. Impressively, Verona have avoided defeat in seven of their eight games under his tenure (G4, E3, P1), scoring at least twice in seven of those games.

Napoli and Hellas Verona players to watch

Piotr Zieliński he scored the decisive goal in Napoli’s last Serie A game and has also scored Partenopei’s first goal in seven of his last eight games in which he has seen an opponent’s goal. In the meantime, Giovanni simeone he scored a double against Juventus the previous day and has scored each of his eight Italian league goals this season over the last six games.