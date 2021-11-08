“I love simple races”

If there was a dream race for Max Verstappen in Mexico at the end of free practice, it was the one that finally ended up square on the track this Sunday.

The leader of the Formula 1 World Championship has chased away the ghosts of yesterday’s unsuccessful pole that cast doubt on Red Bull’s dominance this weekend, with a prodigious, authoritarian and incontestable victory, a military walk at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with which he has achieved his ninth win in 2021 and the third on Mexican soil. And, most importantly, with which increases the lead over Lewis Hamilton to 19 points in the pilot classification.

So, it was a dream Sunday for the driver of the year. Verstappen approaches with this victory to his first world title, and recovering the great sensations of Red Bull that, except for that last classification, remains intractable on this American tour, coinciding with the return to the wall of Adrian Newey.

The start, the key moment of the race

In this case, the Dutch driver has fixed the problem caused by his third position on the grid with a prodigious start, in which a good start has been added to being able to catch the slipstream of Valtteri Bottas in the 811 meters existing until the first corner and a portentous braking and to the limit on the outside of it, with which he placed first before the impassivity of the Finn, who ended up annoying Lewis Hamilton and spun after a touch of Daniel Ricciardo.

From that moment, with the leadership of the race in his hands, for Verstappen it was a matter of imposing his rhythm until he won with a superiority that has reminded him of the one he showed on circuits as favorable as the Red Bull Ring.

Max was aware of the vital importance of the first moment of the race, and it was what he stood out before the DAZN microphones, showing great joy: “It has been a very good day, from the beginning. I knew that the exit was very important. I realized that Hamilton and Bottas got wheel to wheel and I thought I had to go left. I tried everything and went outside.

It was already a question of who was going to brake later. I was on the slightly more ideal line and I did. I became the leader and from there I was able to make my career, because I was able to focus on myself and the good pace of the car. It has been very well. It has been a pretty simple race and I love it when that happens“, Has celebrated.

Happy for Checo Pérez

In addition, Verstappen has been in charge of showing his good mood also for his teammate. Together with Checo Pérez, he was able to enjoy the party at the Foro Sol, and at the end of the race he praised the Mexican’s career, his podium and the fight with his rival for the title.

“Along with the result of Checo has been a very good day for the team. Sergio has been fast, he has been pushing the whole race and fighting with Hamilton until the end. Seeing him on the podium in Mexico is great. About the World Cup, tThere is still a long way to go. It paints well, but this can still be turned around quickly. I am looking forward to going to Brazil, where I have very good memories ”, the top contender for the title has finished.

