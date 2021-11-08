How should you take care of your diet?

On a day like today, in which the world commemorates World Breast Cancer Day, in which the pink ribbon will be more present than ever, as a symbol of awareness against a disease that affects thousands of women. We wanted to focus on food, both in its preventive role against cancer and the role it plays in patients, once diagnosed, who are undergoing treatment to combat the disease. And to shed some light on this issue, we have spoken with Emilia Gómez Pardo, CRIS scientific advisor against cancer for prevention and nutrition issues, who has not hesitated to share useful advice.

One of the key questions is if diet, if healthy eating habits can help us prevent breast cancer, what is your opinion about it?

From CRIS against cancer we always remember that cancer prevention following a healthy lifestyle is not debatable, it is a reality that today does not admit a replication, as well as the positive relationship between nutrition and cancer prevention. However, it is very important to clarify that there is no evidence that specific foods or specific nutrients exert beneficial or adverse effects against cancerIn the same way that dietary supplements do not provide beneficial effects, even some supplements in high doses are known to increase the risk of cancer. On the contrary, there is international consensus in the definition of an eating pattern, which includes a series of foods and excludes others, that protects against cancer, and in the same way there is consensus in the definition of the eating pattern that increases the risk of suffering from cancer. disease.

With a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, whole grains and fish, up to 30% of breast cancers can be avoided. The protective role of this diet in breast cancer is due to its richness in fiber (its consumption is related to a lower risk of breast cancer), carotenoids, antioxidant compounds, vitamins, and healthy fats. The consumption of healthy fats from mostly vegetable foods, such as olive oil, nuts and avocado, and also from oily fish (omegas 3), together with a reduction in fats from red and processed meats, plays a very relevant role in decreased risk.

According to CRIS against cancer, there are studies that indicate that diet is directly involved in the initiation and development of various types of tumors, such as colon or breast cancer. A fact that makes us reflect, isn’t it?

Undoubtedly, the annual increase in new diagnoses is a very worrying fact that has a lot to do with the Western lifestyle, in which sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and the main consequence of these two bad life habits, being overweight, prevail. . The changes in the diet of the Spanish that have been happening over the last few years are being very harmful to health. We have reduced the consumption of products that protect health and help to cope with the disease and we have increased the consumption of harmful products that only increase the risk against different pathologies. The majority intake of plant foods, legumes, vegetables, cereals and fruits, has been replaced in a significant proportion by animal products and high energy density, richer in fats and sugars. There are very many studies that point in this direction and that show that this current way of eating, characterized by being little nutritious and poor in antioxidant compounds and anti-inflammatory, it contributes in a very important way to the increase in diseases, including cancer.

Are there foods that we should discard from our diet if we want to try to prevent cancer?

In order to reduce the risk of cancer in general and breast cancer in particular, there is, from CRIS against cancer, we recommend recovering those eating habits that scientific evidence strongly and clearly defends and eliminating those that, with the same forcefulness, it recognizes as harmful. First of all, we must minimize the consumption of red meat (the WHO is very clear: 200 grams a week), reduce the consumption to the minimum possible of processed meats, ultra-processed foods (poor in nutrients and high in calories), drinks alcoholic and sugary. And secondly, increase the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts.

However, the diagnoses of people with breast cancer do not stop. What dietary recommendations would you give to patients undergoing breast cancer treatment?

The question that every patient asks himself at some point when he is diagnosed with cancer is what can I and what can I not eat ?, a question that is not always easy to answer. Although the guidelines to follow for cancer prevention are very well documented, there is still uncertainty regarding nutrition during your treatment. Although diagnosed people are receptive to health promotion, a recent study shows that they follow poorer diets than healthy individuals. One possible explanation could be the difficulty in making changes in habits and adopting a healthier diet at a difficult time without clear and convincing evidence that it will improve your survival.

Today, with science in hand, those diagnosed with cancer are encouraged, whenever possible, to follow the same general advice given for cancer prevention.







How should they take care of their diet to try to cope with the treatment in the best possible way?

Traditionally, dietary counseling for patients has focused on maintaining energy and nutrient intake with the intention of mitigate the effects of nausea and the toxicity caused by the different therapies. In addition to general recommendations, special nutritional challenges are likely to arise during treatment due to the side effects of therapies. It is very possible that adjustments will need to be made towards a greater intake of calories and protein, since the requirements of both are very high due to metabolic demand and the inflammatory situation secondary to the process itself.

But how do you get these calories, these proteins, and these nutrients from quality foods? What is the best to eat? Anything goes? It is important that the person diagnosed knows the importance of a good diet and should receive professional advice based on scientific evidence, which allows them to understand and incorporate the general guidelines while allowing them to face particular situations, and in a manner individualized, which arise during the process.

During treatment, in addition, there may be times when there are eating problems, how can we address them?

Cancer treatment is often accompanied by major changes in eating habits and differences in the way the body uses nutrients. There are people who lose weight due to the side effects of therapy that make eating unpleasant, nausea, changes in taste, loss of appetite. Sometimes the therapy itself affects nutrient absorption. Other people may gain weight with the medications, reduced physical activity, or the emotional and stress-related eating that accompanies the diagnosis.

Despite the possible side effects described, not all of them will appear throughout the treatment, since each person and response to it is different. Therefore, the individual approach is important. The what, how, how much and when of each of the food groups integrated into the healthy pattern must be established by a professional and based on the person, their nutritional status, their eating habits and particularities of their own process.







Is a lack of appetite normal when undergoing breast cancer treatment?

Tiredness, malaise and lack of appetite are some of the side effects of the disease and its treatment that can make it difficult to follow a sufficient and healthy diet. This can cause malnutrition, which in turn increases tiredness, weakness, and the inability to cope with treatment. Published scientific studies show that a good nutritional status improves tolerance to cancer treatment, so eating becomes an essential action and, on many occasions, can become a challenge, to maintain energy and cope with the side effects of treatment .

Does diet help decrease the side effects of chemotherapy or radiation therapy?

A healthy diet reduces toxicity and improves the effectiveness of therapies. There is already much scientific evidence in favor of the fact that the nutritional status of the patient has a direct relationship with the prognosis of the disease and with the level of intensity of the side effects. Cancer patients who follow proper nutrition feel better and have fewer complications. A healthy diet aids healing and increases survival, facilitates better tolerance and efficacy of treatments, and plays a role in managing symptoms by improving the overall functioning of the body.

And once the treatment is over, the patient is cured, how should his diet be? What should a patient who has overcome breast cancer take into account in relation to her diet?

Recommendations for survivors are no different from those for prevention. As a general recommendation, follow the same oncosaludable eating pattern (which you can learn about in the CRIS Cancer Oncosaludometer) lead an active life and try not to gain weight and stay in a healthy weight range, which will avoid, as science says, the appearance of new episodes.

A healthy, vital diet

The expert also summarizes, finally, the 5 keys to a healthy diet to prevent and fight breast cancer

Increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables -minimum of five servings a day- including a variety of textures, colors, aromas and flavors. Food from cereals, bread, rice, pasta, etc., that are preferably whole. Increase the consumption of legumes and nuts. Enhance the fish consumption and be sure to include blue fish, and white meat versus red meat Many fewer ultra-processed products and processed meat, the better. Avoid the consumption of alcohol and sugary drinks.





