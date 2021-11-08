Grand Prix of Mexico generated economic spillover of more than 14 mmdp

After the Grand Prix of Formula 1, the Government of the Mexico City He considered that it was successful because in the three days that it was carried out – from November 5 to 7 -, it generated an economic spill of 14 thousand 375 million pesos.

In an information card, he detailed that there was a hotel occupancy in the entire city of 63.7 percent, while in areas close to the Racetrack it reached 97% and registered the arrival of 188 thousand national and foreign tourists in the capital of the country.

The above figures, according to statistical data from the Tourism Secretariat from the Government of Mexico, who, when making a breakdown of the spill, explained that in the case of accommodation it was 192.1 million pesos; by travel services 2,183 million pesos were generated; For media coverage they were seven billion pesos, as this event was broadcast to 200 countries.

In addition to 5 billion pesos for other concepts, such as the sale of the ticket and sale of souvenirs, according to data from the event organizers.

According to the organizers of Formula 1, during the weekend 372 thousand fans attended the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack to witness the car races, where the Mexican driver Sergio participated among others “Checo” Pérez.

“It is calculated that the income generated by tourist services (2,183 million pesos) is equivalent to the income for one year of 75% of the workers currently registered in accommodation services at the Mexican Institute of Social Security”, indicated the capital authorities.

And in the case of the spill generated by lodging (192.1 million pesos) it is equivalent to the rent of 137 thousand rooms per night in hotels in the capital of the country.

