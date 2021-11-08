Andriy Shevchenko, new coach of Johan Vásquez’s Genoa

AFP

Rome / 07.11.2021 09:19:21





The former star forward of the AC Milan, Andriy Shevchenko, was appointed new coach of Genoa, team of Mexican Johan Vásquez, after the dismissal on Saturday of Daniele ballardini, as announced this Sunday by the dean club of the A series.

“Welcome Mr. Shevchenko“wrote the Genoa on their website when announcing the return to Italy Ballon d’Or 2004 winner, 45, who will have his first experience as a club coach.

Shevchenko, who left last summer as coach of Ukraine, was committed until June 30, 2024, said the club, currently 18th in the table with a single victory in twelve games.

The arrival of the former scorer is part of the change of era desired by the club’s new American owner, the 777 Partners fund, whose arrival was announced at the end of September.

‘She goes‘left a good memory in Italy, where he landed in 1999 from the Dynamo of Kiev.

In 2000 and 2004 he finished as the top scorer in the A series.

With the Rossoneri conquered almost all possible titles (League, Cup, Italian Super Cup, Champions in 2003 and European Super Cup).

As a coach, he led Ukraine to the quarterfinals of the last Eurocup, lost against England (0-4).