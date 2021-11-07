What does your team need to be at the Fiesta Grande?

In the MX League, playing the day with which the Regular Phase of the 2021 Apertura ends, America, Atlas and Lion They are the only teams that have already been installed in the Quarterfinals.

AMERICA

Santiago Solari’s squad secured the overall lead and his place in the Quarter-Finals, he just has to focus on getting to the decisive stage well.

ATLAS

The Foxes rounded off their great tournament with a victory against Gallos, which secured them second place in the table. Although León reached them in points, Atlas has a plus 11, while the Green Belly have a difference of +6.

LION

La Fiera secured third place overall after a defeat at Necaxa and there is no rival that can beat it with 29 points.

TIGERS

Miguel Herrera’s men defeated Juárez and secured fourth place overall.

TOLUCA

The Red Devils fell to Puebla and lost the opportunity to go straight to the Liguilla. Now, they can even drop to seventh place on the table.

PUEBLA

The Strip is in sixth place after their victory against Toluca and no one takes them out of the Repechage zone anymore, but it could fall to the eighth step.

SANTOS LAGUNA The Warriors responded at the right time and, with their victory over Pumas, no one takes them out of the Repechage. They can go up to fifth place.

BLUE CROSS

The Machine let go of a golden opportunity and now needs to beat Pumas to reach fifth place.

CHIVAS

Suffering a lot, but the Flock beat Mazatlán on the last day, a result that ensured it was in the reclassification.

MONTERREY

The Rayados tied with América and are ninth. It looks complicated to be moved from that place.

NECAXA

After losing to León 3-0, the Rayos fell to 12th position with 20 points, so they still have a chance to enter the Repechage, but it requires that San Luis not add and that Pachuca and Pumas not win.

MAZATLAN FC

After the defeat with Chivas, the Gunners are 12th place, but San Luis, Pachuca and Pumas can still take it out of the ‘promised zone’.

ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS

Marcelo Méndez Russo’s team missed a great opportunity against Pachuca. By not passing the tie, he reached 19 points and awaits a combination of results to access Repechage.

Cougars

The representative of the UNAM lost a vital match against Santos, he stayed at 18 points and now they are forced to beat Cruz Azul to hope for a ‘miracle’.

PACHUCA

The Tuzos lost in Tijuana and were eliminated.

JUÁREZ

The Tuca squad no longer has options, since it can only reach 19 points and Mazatlán, which is 12th place, has 20 units.

QUERETARO

Los Gallos Blancos were already eliminated and closed the tournament by falling to Atlas in Jalisco.

TIJUANA

The Xolos no longer have a chance to enter the Repechage, as they are sotaneros with 15 points out of 48 possible.

