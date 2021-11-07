Verstappen, furious with Tsunoda on the radio: “What an idiot”

Max Verstappen has unleashed his fury on the radio against Yuki Tsunoda for an episode in Q3 starring the AlphaTauri pilot. As a result, the Netherlands has been forced to lift his foot and that has prevented him from fighting for the pole against the two Mercedes.



It was a difficult day for Red Bull, as the energy drink brand reached this classification as a clear favorite for the pole and also for the victory. Nonetheless, Mercedes pulled out everything they had in their pocket in Q3 and completely surprised them with a double led by Valtteri Bottas.



Of course, Verstappen might have endangered that double if Tsunoda had not been at the wrong time in the wrong place. The Japanese has gone out in the linked to let the two Red Bulls pass, and has caused a chain of misfortunes that has condemned Verstappen and Pérez.

The Japanese move distracted Sergio Pérez and after both were off the track, Verstappen was forced to lift his foot as a precaution. After that, he charged Tsunoda on the radio and gave him some not very pleasant words.

“Seriously, what an idiot“Verstappen commented on the radio as soon as he was forced to lift his foot on the ‘S’ in the second sector.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that Tsunoda’s qualifying position in this event was irrelevant, since the AlphaTauri rider is condemned to start from the back when changing all the components of his power unit, and he was only in Q3 to give him a slipstream. to Pierre Gasly.

Tsunoda’s mistake has not been liked at all in the Red Bull environment and both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have accused him of ending their options to fight for pole. Undoubtedly, the chain of misfortunes that the Japanese has unleashed could not have had worse victims.

