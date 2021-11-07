Trevor Bauer, Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Jurickson Profar reject free agency

NEW YORK – Right-hander Trevor Bauer, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon and infielder Jurickson Profar have all refused to terminate their free-agent contracts.

Bauer agreed to a $ 102 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February, and began the season 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts. He has been suspended on pay as of July 2, while he is the subject of an investigation under Major League Baseball policy on domestic violence.

He will keep his salaries of $ 32 million in each of the next two seasons.

For their part, the New York Mets announced Saturday that they have extended $ 18.4 million qualifying offers to outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Noah Syndergaard, a day before the deadline.

Players have 10 days to accept or reject the offer for one year.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox exercised the option to renew the contract to Craig Kimbrell, reliever chosen to the All-Star Game, for $ 16 million. Thus, their agreement will end up totaling $ 48 million for three seasons.

Kimbrell was 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA. He was credited with 24 saves in 29 chances by the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

Arenado was owed $ 214 million over seven seasons as part of the deal that was amended on February 1, when he was loaned from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade. He had the right to terminate the contract after this season and he also has that prerogative after the 2022 season.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Arenado hit .255 with 34 homers and 105 RBIs.

Blackmon reached a six-year, $ 108 million deal with the Rockies in April 2018, including a $ 21 million player option to be renewed in 2022. There is another $ 10 million option for 2023,

The player decided to keep his contract for 2022, after hitting .270 with 13 homers and 78 RBIs.

Profar agreed to a three-year, $ 21 million contract with the San Diego Padres in January and had the right to terminate the deal that included $ 6.5 million by 2022, $ 7.5 million by 2023 and $ 10 by 2024 as a mutual option.

He hit .227 with four homers and 33 RBIs by the disappointing Padres.

Gold Glove winner Gucker Barnhart will stay with the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers exercised the option for $ 7.5 million, acquiring it Wednesday in exchange for prospect Nick Quintana.

The White Sox turned down a $ 6 million option on infielder Cesar Hernandez, 31. The Venezuelan hit .232 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago, who had it on July 29.