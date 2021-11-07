They ask for full support to forensic medicine in Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- A bad mouth taste left the former prosecutor Juan José Ríos Estavillos in the work of forensic Medicine in Sinaloa, considered Gerardo Emigdio Moreno Castañeda, professor at the Academic Unit of Criminalistics and Forensic Sciences of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), considering that his expert personnel were not considered as such.

The problem

With the backlog of bodies in the cold rooms in the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), although it has already been announced by the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya, three next ministerial pantheons, Moreno Castañeda said as a suggestion that the bodies be taken there, and all kinds of identification data must be made to them so that they are effectively classified, such as by date, sex, and thus have control that at some point they are recognized and can be visited, to indeed, exhumation if necessary.

That is why he advised that the next prosecutor have the possibility of having someone attending the organic law of the attorney, who has a forensic title, since otherwise, the problem of unknown bodies will continue to increase.

He also commented that he deals with a plan for the next 20 years and above all, that the expert staff be supported so that they stop being the ugly duckling of the Prosecutor’s Office, since he considered that they are the ones who finally end up paying for the broken dishes for bad decisions within forensic work. “The thread always breaks on the thinnest side,” he said.

More investment

Gerardo Emigdio Moreno Castañeda, in turn, commented that it is important that there really is a Forensic Medical Service in both the north and the south, noting that in Mazatlán, even funeral homes continue to treat the bodies, so he stressed, there is no an appropriate address in the face of such a serious problem.

Such facilities, he considered, must be designed to perform adequate forensic work. As a reference, he put the State of Mexico, where, to his knowledge, each municipality has its area of ​​forensic medicine.