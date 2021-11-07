The impressive knockout of Anthony Dirrell, who is shaping up to be Canelo Álvarez’s next opponent

The boxing night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas left for history the consecration of Saúl Canelo Álvarez that allowed the Mexican to become the first Latin American to take over the four belts of the main organizations (WBC, WBA, WBO and FIB) simultaneously. And one of the great unknowns that arose after his triumph against Caleb Plant and the absolute unification of the scepters, of course, was who will be his next rival. He was most likely there himself, a little while before, leaving a KO to remember: Anthony Dirrell, who beat Marcos Hernández.

The American is an experienced boxer: he has 37 years (six more than the Mexican) and a record of 34 (25 KOs) -2-2. His last two fights he hadn’t won. In the first of them, in September 2019, he had lost to David benavidez for the super middleweight world title of the Council, although his rival at that time would give it up a year later when he did not give weight to Alexis Angulo.

There, with the vacant crown, Canelo took advantage of it, who conquered it in February of this year with his victory against Avni Yildirim.

Anyway, Dirrell did not give up and, although this year his only presentation had ended in a draw against Kyrone davisLast February, this time he left no doubts before the Mexican Hernández: killed him in the fourth round, when only 22 seconds had passed, with an uppercut that made the entire MGM audience jump from their seats.

The spectacular knockout

After celebrating it in a very particular way, with a somersault in the air That surprised as much as the strength of his impacts, the American asked for the title fight against the now absolute monarch.

“I want to face Canelo. That’s the goal of Sugar Hill (Stewart) and me. I look forward to having a big fight for the first time in my career. ” Sugar hill He is their coach and nothing less than the coach of another great champion: the heavyweight king, the British Tyson Fury.

Alvarez dodged the bulge on his emotional night: “I want to enjoy the victory and now I’m going to rest. I don’t want to think about a rival at this time.”



Marcos Hernandez kisses the canvas after Dirrell’s shocking blow. Reuters photo

However, different reports indicate that the Guadalajara is evaluating the possibility to fight in your country again next year (it has not been done for a decade) and they are already talking about dates: some indicate February, while others speculate with May. The truth is that in all cases, they put Dirrell as a challenger more than possible.

And after the KO that astonished on Saturday night, right before the eyes of thousands of Canelo fans, he has well earned the right.