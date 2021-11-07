That there is a positive exercise in consumption – Diario de Querétaro

In Querétaro there is a positive consumption exercise and it is expected that now with the Good End of November 10 to 16, an important escalation can continue to be made for the economic strengthening, declared the president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco), Fabian Camacho Arredondo.

He assured that an encouraging indicator for the tertiary sector in this last stage of the year has been the economic impact reached on the occasion of the Day of the Dead festivities, which amounted to 350 million pesos, an amount that corresponded to the forecast forecast.

“The mobilization of citizens, shopping malls, the city center and various points of consumption was very positive. What corresponded to each one of the businesses to take care of the protocols of scenario A, it was sought that it was being carried out at all times ”, as well as the work coordinated with state authorities for prevention.

He remarked that with this scenario the Good End is reached, a consumption event that is expected through the promotion of responsible consumption, sales of 850 million pesos will be reached.

He stressed that with these dates of the month of November and until the beginning of 2022, the largest sales movement is expected, for which, he assured that the inventories of the different business lines are ready.

Regarding increases in prices of imported products, derived from the logistics crisis, he acknowledged that these adjustments are already passing through to the final consumer, so in some cases it has been decided to stop introducing these merchandise due to the economic impact that it has and that finally it leaves them out of the market.

Camacho Arredondo said he was confident that the business sector and the economy in general could continue to advance in its recovery process and that the threat of a fourth wave of covid-19 infections, “can hit as little as possible with the vaccination process that we are going having and with the confidence that with the exercise of co-responsibility at least the scenario does not have a setback ”.