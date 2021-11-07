Shevchenko would be Johan Vásquez’s new coach at Genoa

Editorial Mediotiempo

Johan Vasquez could be managed by a historical soccer player: Andriy Shevchenko. The former Milan striker ended his contract with Ukraine on August 1, after concluding Euro 2021 and his next destination could be in Italy with him. Genoa.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ukrainian coach already had it all done last Friday, so it was a matter of hours before Shevchenko signed.

Finally, this Saturday the Italian journalist gave an update on the subject, ensuring that both parties reached an agreement and that the ex Chelsea will sign for three seasons.

Genoa needs a savior

Although Johan Vásquez has taken over the ownership, the cGenoese joint live a bad time in the A series, since they are currently in the 16th place in the league with 1 win, 6 draws and 5 losses.

The Mexican team needs to add three, since they are only two points from the drop zone.